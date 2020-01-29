Facebook is rolling out the tool worldwide to delete third-party data

Advertisement

WASHINGTON, DC, US – On Tuesday, January 28, Facebook said a new tool that allows social network users to view and delete data collected from third parties, to the estimated two billion members of the leading social network worldwide.

The new feature, part of an increased effort to improve privacy practices, allows users to see and delete “off Facebook activity” used for targeted advertising.

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg said the tool offers “a new level of transparency and control” for the social network, which has been revealed in recent years by revelations about how it collects and uses data.

“We’ve been working on this for a while because we had to rebuild some of our systems to make this possible.”

Zuckerberg said Facebook users are being asked to review their data when they check their feeds, as part of a “privacy check” implemented by the social network.

“From today, our off-Facebook activity tool is available to people on Facebook around the world,” Zuckerberg said in a blog post.

Lift the veil

The feature will lift a veil on some aspects of Facebook’s practices, including the collection of data from third-party apps, Facebook logins, “likes” and other techniques that determine which advertisements are shown to users.

“Other companies send us information about your activity on their sites and we use that information to show you advertisements that are relevant to you. Now you can see a summary of that information and remove it from your account if you wish,” said Zuckerberg.

Facebook retrieves data from user activities online and also from apps such as Airbnb, Uber and Fandango.

The new tool is part of Facebook’s attempt to strengthen its image following a series of privacy scandals, including the hijacking of personal information about millions of users by a British consulting firm that develops voting profiles for the Donald Trump campaign in 2016.

“One of our main goals for the next decade is to build much stronger privacy protections for everyone on Facebook,” said Zuckerberg.

“In the coming weeks, we will show almost two billion people around the world a prompt to encourage them to review their privacy settings.”

Facebook prepares ‘Supreme Court’

Separately, Facebook said his “highest court”, designed to be the last word in content removal disputes, should be in operation within a few months because it named a British human rights activist after a key position.

The social network said that former Article 19 executive director Thomas Hughes would be the staff director of the supervisory board, which is being developed to settle questions about what content will be removed from Facebook or Instagram.

Hughes told reporters that he sees the new position as “aligned with what I have done in recent decades,” about the protection of human rights and freedom of expression.

The plan for a supervisory board was proposed by Zuckerberg in 2018, to make it difficult to call the right content for Facebook. The company initially planned to use it at the end of 2019.

The movement is billed as part of Facebook’s attempt to balance freedom of expression with concerns about manipulation of the social network for abuse or deception, particularly on its way to the US presidential election this year. – Rappler.com

