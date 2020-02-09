Advertisement

Facebook and Twitter rejected House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s request to remove a video published by Donald Trump that has been misleadingly edited to show how she repeatedly tears a hard copy of his State of the Union address while he is holding a Tuskegee -Flying and other participants honored.

“The American people know that the President has no qualms about lying to them – but it’s a shame that Twitter and Facebook, news sources for millions, are doing the same,” said Pelosi’s chief of staff, Drew Hammill, on Twitter. “Spokesman Pelosi’s latest fake video is deliberately designed to mislead and lie to the American people. Every day these platforms refuse to turn it off is another reminder that they care more about their interests of its shareholders than care about the interests of the public. “

The eligible five-minute video, titled “MIGHTY AMERICAN STORIES THAT TORN NANCY PELOSI,” was tweeted by Trump on Thursday. The video shows Pelosi tearing up a paper copy of Trump’s controversial address, but the tearing is interspersed with Trump clips that praise honorees. In fact, Pelosi distorted Trump’s speech after the Union State of the Union speech ended.

The denial of Pelosi’s request that triggered the conviction is part of the fierce debate over the responsibility of technology titans to prevent the spread of misleading or completely false information during the 2020 presidential election.

Congress Democrats have urged these companies to stick it out, but some conservatives claim that such intervention could silence right-wing perspectives, the New York Times reported.

Twitter recently announced a new rule that says, “You can’t fool synthetic or manipulated media that is likely to cause harm. In addition, we can label tweets with synthetic and manipulated media to understand the authenticity of the media and provide additional context. “However, this will not take effect until March 5.

Facebook announced a new policy in January that would ban artificial intelligence-manipulated “deepfake” videos. However, the rule only applies to misinformation generated by AI, not to “flat fakes” – misleading videos created using conventional editing techniques.

Andy Stone, a Facebook spokesman, dismissed Hammill’s criticism and replied on Twitter: “Excuse me, suggest that the President didn’t make these comments and the spokesman didn’t tear the speech apart?”

Hammill replied, “What planet do you live on? this is deceptively changed. “Take it down,” while Stone reiterated that the post did not violate Facebook’s rigged video guidelines. Facebook said in an email on Sunday that there was no comment, but that it had not violated its policies.

Lindsay McCallum, a Twitter spokeswoman, said Saturday, according to the New York Times, the launch of the platform to mark dramatically changed media soon. Twitter did not immediately respond to a request for comments.

According to the New York Times, Tim Murtaugh, a spokesman for the Trump campaign, said, “If Nancy Pelosi fears that pictures of her may tear her up, she shouldn’t have torn her up.” The campaign also said that this video is an obvious parody was.