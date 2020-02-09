Extra pulp: The big 4-0

Advertisement

I’m officially over the hill. I was born in January 1980, which, according to some definitions, makes me the first millennium, the oldest of my generation. I definitely don’t feel as hip as my millennial colleagues. Instead of hearing a band play in a cool downtown bar (too loud and too late), I sneak into bed on Friday nights at 8pm to watch Netflix. I get up with my early bird at 5:30 a.m. and by 10:30 a.m. I am already thinking about lunch.

My kids can’t believe that their parents were born in the 20th century before the internet, cell phones, and YouTube. My husband Bryan and I recently saw Jerry Seinfeld on tour. Our 21 year old babysitter who calls me ma’am had never heard of him. When I grew up in the 80s, Nick played all the classics at Nite, like Mr. Ed and Patty Duke in black and white. Now they play every night friends, The show of my college years is considered an oldie!

But turning 40 isn’t really a shock. For years I have been looking at my face in the mirror and watching all the signs. My hair wasn’t kissed by the Florida sun. Rather, artificial highlights cover up the coarse gray hair that sprouts from the top of my head. The feet of my crows are becoming more pronounced, despite the amount of expensive eye cream I use to rub them with false hope. The products I buy promise “extreme camouflage”, “quick wrinkle treatment” and “instant lifting”. A magazine article recommends using hemorrhoid cream to treat the bags under my eyes. I could never be so desperate … well, never say never.

I was once proud of my incredible memory. I can still name my preschool mates, call my primary school friends’ phone numbers, and sing Janet Jackson’s lyrics Rhythm nation Album. But I can’t remember my last password when I put my phone down or why I entered a room at all. Sometimes it feels like my brain has reached its capacity and there is simply no place for additional information. My friends call it mother brain – years of intensive multitasking have turned our minds into scrambled eggs.

Once an athlete, I now do the modified versions of the exercises. My knees hurt during the squat, my lower back hurts from the TRX, and after giving birth to two boys, I can’t do jumping jacks.

But despite all the changes, 40 feel pretty good. My husband of 16 years is a year older so I can always be the younger woman. Our two sons are now 9 and 7 and we also have a new puppy. And although a few days can be frustrating, challenging, or even painfully boring, I have exactly what I always wanted.

In my 20s, cellulite and cones were not in my vocabulary. But I’m much more certain now than I was then. I don’t care what people think. I am more compassionate towards people who are different from me. I am softer and more generous. Becoming a wife and mother taught me how to put someone else’s needs above my own. I learned that at the end of my life I no longer remember how many deadlines I kept or how clean I kept my house, but the time I spent with my family and friends. In my four decades I have learned that it is not a question of leading a perfect life, but of enjoying the perfect moments in a faulty one. After a hectic or everyday workday, housework, carpooling, homework, dinner, and bedtime, it’s a boy’s spontaneous hug, an unexpected phone call from a friend, or a glass of wine with Bryan when the house is finally quiet and even the puppy is sleeping.

I recently learned that a friend from my freshman dorm died three months after her 40th birthday. One day she was full of life and then gone in an instant. Every day is a gift. Instead of fearing birthdays, we should be happy every year.

The best thing about my birthday is all the texts, Facebook messages and good wishes from friends and family from all the places where I called home, from all phases of my life. Every message has a memory that reminds of the special people who have enriched my life.

I am not sure of the author, but I love this quote: “Do not regret that you are getting older. Many are denied this privilege.” Thank you, 40. I feel very privileged – wrinkles, pain and everything.

Categories: Community

Tags: 40, age, different, column, extra pulp, laura, lee

Extra Pulp: The Big 4-0 was first published in Orlando Magazine.