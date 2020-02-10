Advertisement

Indian medical equipment suppliers said on Monday they were ready to deliver surgical masks and other medical supplies to China after the coronavirus outbreak after the government partially lifted the export ban on certain personal protective equipment.

“There have been a number of requests from Chinese companies to supply surgical masks and other consumables from India,” said Rajiv Nath, forum coordinator of the Association of Indian Medical Device Manufacturers.

“After the Indian government lifted the export ban, we can supply surgical masks to any company that we have a deal with, including in China,” he added.

On January 31, India banned the export of all personal protective equipment, including clothing and masks, that were used to protect people from airborne particles to avoid their shortage in India.

However, on Saturday the government cleared some protective clothing and personal protective equipment such as masks for export to China and lifted the ban on some of them.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi recently wrote to his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping, offering assistance to China in dealing with the medical emergency.

Meanwhile, two Indian government officials told Mint that they are keeping an eye on all medicines in India due to the novel coronavirus epidemic in China, as the country is an important raw material supplier for Indian pharmaceutical companies.

However, the Department of Pharmaceuticals is currently not planning to ban the export of antibiotics or other pharmaceutical products from India, as the country will have a sufficient inventory of active pharmaceutical products in the coming months.

“We are monitoring the situation very closely with the delivery of antibiotics to India. I believe there is no reason to panic that there will be a deficiency and we have not made a decision to ban the export of medicines, “said one official.

The pharmaceutical companies have indicated that they have sufficient stocks for a few months.

“At the moment, we do not expect supply outages due to the outbreak of the corona virus in China or in other regions of the world. Our current inventory of active pharmaceutical ingredients and key raw materials remains unchanged and is sufficient to compensate for the extended New Year holidays, “said a spokesman for Dr. Reddys Laboratories.

