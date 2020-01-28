Experts say the outbreak of the Chinese virus will last at least months

Advertisement

WASHINGTON, DC, USA – The deadly new corona virus that broke out in China, 2019-nCoV, will affect at least tens of thousands of people and last at least a few months, researchers estimate based on the first available data.

“The best scenario, you would have something … where we go through spring into summer, and then it dies,” David Fisman, a professor at the University of Toronto, who wrote an analysis of the virus for the International Society for Infectious Diseases, AFP said.

“It’s not something that will end the next week or the following month,” said Alessandro Vespignani, a professor at Northeastern University. He is part of a group of researchers who manage an online dashboard about the outbreak.

Epidemiologists do not have a crystal ball. They only have a bit of information about the new virus that appeared in December. They use mathematical models to estimate the actual number of cases, from the current date, and to compare them with previous outbreaks – but many of their hypotheses remain uncertain.

Until last weekend, researchers thought infected people were not contagious until they started to show symptoms such as fever, respiratory problems, and pneumonia. But the Chinese authorities said on Sunday that they had found the opposite. (READ: “Novel coronavirus” or 2019 nCoV: what we know so far)

US health authorities said on Monday that they had seen no evidence that asymptomatic patients could infect other people. But if they can, this would certainly change the dynamics of the outbreak.

The first estimates for the length of the incubation period – about two weeks – are recent.

Patience

In recent days, several experts have calculated an important parameter for each outbreak: the basic reproduction number, or “R0”. It represents the number of people infected by an infected person. Estimates range from 1.4 to 3.8, according to Fisman, figures that are considered moderate.

That’s just an average: some patients can infect many people, while others only infect a few. “It is not in itself a reason to panic,” said Maimuna Majumder, a researcher at Harvard University and at Boston Children’s Hospital.

She said the rate is 1.3 for seasonal flu (which has millions of cases each year) and between two and five for severe acute respiratory syndrome (SARS), resulting in 8,000 cases and 774 deaths, the majority in mainland China and Hong Kong in 2002-2003. For comparison: the percentage of measles varies from 12 to 18.

Quarantine and isolation measures, systematic hand washing and masks can help reduce the average number of infected people. If the percentage falls below one, the epidemic will decrease.

But the effect of the control measures that China has implemented will not be felt for a week or two, researchers say, based on the cycle of the virus.

“The more we learn about it, the more it looks like SARS,” Fisman said. “SARS was verifiable; hopefully this will also be. But we won’t know for a few weeks.”

“It’s going to take many weeks, probably months, and nobody knows where this is going,” he added.

The official number of cases is more than 4,000 in China, with more than 100 deaths and around 50 confirmed infections outside the country.

But the actual number of Chinese cases, including those not yet discovered, is probably more than 25,000, Vespignani said, according to the analysis of the group coordinated by Northeastern.

And researchers from the University of Hong Kong (HKU) estimate that the number of actual cases has currently passed 40,000.

“It’s easy to get two or three times as much, even just in Wuhan City,” said the epicenter of the virus, Vespignani said. “If we begin to influence other larger areas, then those numbers will become much, much larger.”

He said he doesn’t want to estimate the number of possible deaths. The death rate has so far fluctuated around 3 percent, but such figures tend to fluctuate: they increase in the beginning as the most vulnerable patients die, then fall back and rise again when others die.

Again, only time will tell. – Rappler.com

