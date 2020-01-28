Experts say that too few patients register for clinical cancer studies

Advertisement

Enrollment in clinical trials that could potentially extend the life of cancer patients is too low, a new study finds.

Researchers from Penn State also discovered that white men with private health insurance and cancer that have spread and are being treated in academic medical centers are most likely to register for clinical trials.

Principal investigator Nicholas Zaorsky, of the Penn State College of Medicine, and his team analyzed data from more than 12 million patients with 46 types of cancer from 2004 to 2015. Only about 11,600 patients participated in clinical trials after diagnosis as first treatment. That is a tenth of 1 percent.

Because these studies can benefit patients, senior research author Dr. Niraj Gusani expressed concern about the low enrollment rates.

“Major advances in cancer treatment have been supported by clinical trials,” Gusani said. “By doing volunteer work to participate in a trial, patients can further assist the research field and gain access to new treatments.”

The researchers discovered that cancer patients treated in clinical trials lived longer than patients not treated in trials. Patients who participated in clinical trials survived a median of 7.5 months longer than those who did not.

According to Zaorsky, earlier analysis of improving clinical trial survival did not take into account factors such as age, race, gender, and cancer type.

“If you are going to evaluate whether clinical enrollment is beneficial for patients, you should try to match each patient with someone with a similar cancer and socio-demographic profile,” Zaorsky said. “Otherwise it’s like comparing apples with pears.”

Although those who participated in clinical trials had better results, this may not be true for the general public. Since the majority of registered patients had specific characteristics, from white to private insurance, this raises questions about generalizability.

“If clinical trials are to be used to determine care standards for the general population, then the study participants must be representative of the general population – and this study shows that this is often not the case,” Gusani said.

