Advertisement

A proposal to expand Bristol Airport was rejected after protests were heard to aggravate the climate emergency, harm public health and damage the flora and fauna.

Officials had advised the North Somerset Council to approve the enlargement and warned that the agency could receive a costly public investigation if it was refused.

However, after a four and a half hour meeting in Weston-super-Mare, the city councils rejected the expansion plans with 18 to 7 votes. Activists called the decision historic and said it would inspire others to reject airport expansion plans.

Advertisement

Stephen Clarke

(@Southvillesteve)

Historic decision in North Somerset !! @ bristolgreen

February 10, 2020

Council President Don Davies said: “The Committee believes that the adverse impact of the airport’s expansion on this area and the greater environmental impact outweigh the lower benefits of the airport’s expansion.

“I know that some people will be upset by this decision, and I am sure that we can rethink it in the future when the aviation industry has cut carbon emissions and public transport links to the airport are much stronger.”

The airport, approximately seven miles south of Bristol, was recently given permission to expand from 7 million to 10 million passengers a year in 2011. The company expects to reach its current permitted capacity by 2021 and plans to increase the number of passengers to 12 million.

Plans included expanding the passenger terminal and aircraft taxiways. The proposal also included more than 3,000 additional parking spaces – most of them in the green belt – and major changes to the roads around the airport.

The airport, which is part of the Ontario Teachers’ Pension Plan, argued that expanding the airport’s regional economy would add an additional £ 1.4 billion over the next ten years and create hundreds of new jobs directly.

But more than 8,000 people protested the expansion, and before the meeting, Extinction Rebellion organized a three-day protest, with dozens of activists symbolically sticking their heads in the sand of a nearby beach.

Extinction Rebellion Bristol

(@XRBristol)

Over 100 rebels have joined our ostrich friend by sticking their heads in the sand. @SimonHolliday and Juanita Mackenzie. Decision on February 10th in Weston Super Mare. Raise your voice by joining us for our next campaign! #noairportexpansion pic.twitter.com/LxcxCMFjdj

February 9, 2020

At the meeting on Monday evening, the deniers claimed that the program would increase the number of people suffering from asthma and claimed that the project would damage valuable colonies of bats and birds.

Emma Crew, a North Somerset-based professor and university professor, said: “In the past year, an incredible and diverse movement of young and old volunteers has emerged in the Southwest that has raised arguments against the airport’s expansion. I think they are motivated by extreme concern for the planet, the green belt and the beauty of this part of Somerset. “

Adrian Gibbs, an environmental consultant, said at the special meeting of the Council’s Planning and Regulatory Committee that the airport had to plant millions of trees each year to offset the CO2 generated by the program. He added: “Our house is on fire. Expanding an airport means throwing fuel on it. “

There was strict security during the meeting: posters, stickers, megaphones and non-religious face coverings were prohibited. Almost 5,000 people followed the debate live online, with an average observation time of around 27 minutes.

Sarah Warren, cabinet member for the climate emergency in neighboring Bath and North East Somerset Council, told the meeting that the plan was incompatible with the global environmental crisis.

It is not the end of the process. Since the council members violated the officers’ recommendations, the decision was sent back to the same committee for ratification. If the decision is confirmed, the applicant has six months to file a complaint that would be heard in a public investigation.