NEW DELHI

Exit polls released on Saturday showed victory for the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in Delhi, although some showed that their seat projection was below the 2015 general election. The assembly election is a prestige battle for the state capital, in which the AAP wants to form a government for the third time in a row.

There was a triad in this election between the AAP and two national parties – the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Congress. Most exit surveys have shown that the AAP will comfortably cross the mid-term mark, while the BJP will be limited to an opposition position and a path for Congress is predicted.

At least six exit surveys showed a clear win for the AAP. India Today – My survey in India found a massive win for the party with a choice of 59-68 seats for the AAP. According to polls from Times Now-Ipsos, ABP News – Cvoter, Jan-ki-Baat and Cicero, the party will win more than 45 seats.

Seventy meeting segments across Delhi were voted on Saturday. The state recorded a low turnout of around 57%. The results will be announced on Tuesday. Bitter comments were made during the election campaign and nationalism was promoted. The protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), particularly Shaheen Bagh, have been mentioned in various election campaigns.

The AAP, led by Prime Minister and National Congress Arvind Kejriwal, voted in five years on the work of the government he led. The party continued its work in the areas of water, electricity, education and health. Ahead of the elections, Kejriwal held road shows, town halls and public meetings in all 70 constituencies.

The AAP formed a government in 2015 after winning 67 out of 70 seats in Delhi. The election will also take place after the 2019 general election, in which the BJP won from all seven Lok Sabha segments in Delhi.

“Voting ended! Congratulations to all volunteers. They worked from early in the morning until late at night, and some have worked 24 hours in the past few days. This choice is evidence of how strong and selfless this relationship is. We win by a large majority. I welcome the work of all volunteers today, “said Manish Sisodia, Deputy Prime Minister on Twitter.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is facing a major setback in the Delhi elections, as the national party is unlikely to be able to prevent the AAP’s return to power with a strong majority, polls indicate. The problem for the BJP is that some party leaders have served this election as support for the Citizenship Change Act (CAA) or as a rejection, and the initial poll indicates that the strategy did not work. Among the other issues the party is facing in Delhi, BJP held the elections in 2013 with Harsh Vardhan, in 2015 with Kiran Bedi and Manoj Tiwari, the party president in Delhi.

BJP had deployed more than 350 leaders and candidates to promote the party in the 70 constituencies of Delhi. Most of the prime ministers of the states ruled by the BJP and members of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) have teamed up to fight for the BJP.

All exit polls that took place on Saturday evening remained unanimous in their forecast for the congress and limited them from zero to a maximum of two of the 70 constituencies. While Times Now-Ipsos and India TV gave no seats to Congress, Republic TV gave 0-1, TV9 Bharatvarsh Cicero one, and India News-Neta gave a series of 0-2 seats.

If the results of the exit election on Tuesday continue at the count, it gives a grim outlook for Congress. The party, which once held power in Delhi for 15 years until 2013, had not opened its account in either the last parliamentary election in 2015 or the Lok Sabha election last year.

For the congress, the forecasts for the exit survey are against the background that they were enforced as the third party in Delhi as the competition between AAP and BJP has increased more and more. Leading party leaders believe that Tuesday’s outcome would be predictable, but that the party would fight the perception that it would not achieve election results if it did not ally itself with other opposition parties.

“We have formed a government in Maharashtra and Jharkhand since May, but in both cases we have teamed up with other opposition parties to form a government. We are not the primary party in either country, and if we fight alone, like Delhi and Haryana, we have not done well enough to form a government. This will be a major concern for us even in countries like Bihar, “said a senior congress leader, asking for anonymity.

(Gyan Varma contributed to this story)