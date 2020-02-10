Advertisement

On Monday, liberal CNN legal analyst Jeffrey Toobin went over the top by saying that President Donald Trump’s dismissal of Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman and his brother from their jobs in the White House corresponded to “North Korean punishment” of the whole family. ” You were executed?

Toobin’s comment came after Blitzer played a short clip of Senator Lindsey Graham describing the obvious at CBS: some FBI and CIA agents acted with political motives to indict President Trump. But that’s CNN, and to describe the obvious is “right-wing extremism.”

JEFFREY TOOBIN: It’s like right fantasy talk. The vast majority of FBI agents, CIA personnel, and Department of Justice employees done nothing but their work. And as you know, it is only part of the story you talked to Laura [Coates] about having a couple of text exchanges between two FBI staff members who are obsessed with the President and turning them into a conspiracy to transform the deep state. and Andy [McCabe] that it’s about sending the message that if you deviate from the Trump line in anything, your job is toast. And that’s the real message the President sent along with Vindman and Sondland.

The liberal analyst soon complained that Senator Graham’s comments were “shocking and inappropriate” after Blitzer asked if he was surprised by his words:

TOOBIN: No, because he’s part of the team and it’s just so obviously shocking and inadequate that these two witnesses, who replied to summonses and told the truth, were fired the next day. I mean, it’s so obviously outrageous that the fact that it’s defended at all is really an indication of the President’s influence over his party, far more than the ethics of that particular decision, which is obviously wrong.

CNN could have stood for Comedy News Network when fired FBI deputy director Andrew McCabe – who was one of the government’s Destroy Trump leaks – agreed with Toobin that no one had a political agenda. “It is absolutely outrageous what happened to these two Americans who got up and told the truth under punishment from the summons.”

Toobin jumped in again to complain: “And let’s not forget that they also fired Vindman’s brother, which is a particularly severe punishment for the whole North Korean-style family.”

WOLF BLITZER, HOST: Are you surprised, Jeffrey, that Senator Lindsey Graham said something like that?

BLITZER: Let me get Andrew McCabe’s answer. Go straight ahead.

ANDREW MCCABE, CNN ANALYST: Well, I mean, I totally agree with Jeff. It is absolutely outrageous what happened to these two Americans who got up and told the truth under punishment from the summons. It is not surprising that Senator Graham speaks like this, but it is incredibly daunting. It can be seen once again how he completely wrongly characterizes the results of the various IG reports – studies of how the FBI did business in both the Clinton email investigation and the Russia investigation. It is disgusting, but it is a repeated effort to construct a narrative that they prefer to live with.

