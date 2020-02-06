Advertisement

The internet exploded last year when it became known that blockbuster director Atlee from Tamil is having serious talks with superstar Shah Rukh Khan about a commercial Masala film. The SRK fans in particular were overjoyed when the actor delivered a major debacle with Zero in 2018. The actor then refused to comment on what his next project would be. So they were happy to know that he is making a safe commercial that is also supported by a professional and that will hopefully make a profit. At an event a few days before Diwali, Atlee also admitted that he was actually making a film with Shah Rukh Khan.

However, after these revelations, there was no update to this project. Many felt that the film was scrapped. Meanwhile, Raj Nidimoru and Krishna DK announced that Shah Rukh Khan signed their next film. One section of the media also insisted that SRK also showed interest in Rajkumar Hirani’s next.

So what happened to Shah Rukh Khan Atlee film? Is it on the shelf or is it done? Well, it turns out that the project is in full swing but has been put on hold for the time being. A source close to the project revealed: “When Atlee met Shah Rukh Khan, he didn’t have a full script in his hand. He had the core of the story ready and he had written four powerful mass sequences. These were key scenes like Shah Rukh Khan’s entry, Break point, climax, etc. However, Shah Rukh was in favor of a bound script before moving things forward, which is why Atlee decided to publish the script first. ”

In the meantime, there has also been an interesting development. Dharma Productions, owned by Karan Johar, was also associated with the project. “Atlee is currently working with the creative writing team at Dharma Productions to develop the script. Atlee, KJo and SRK want to make sure that the script bears the director’s brand stamp and at the same time has the Pan-India appeal, ”says the source.

The source also adds: “The write process will take some time. In the meantime, Shah Rukh Khan will finish one or two films and only then will he be able to play in Atlee’s next role. So you can say that the film won’t start until mid-2021. However, it is a film that has been seriously considered as it is a win-win situation for everyone involved. Shah Rukh Khan hopes that it will give him the blockbuster that he has been missing for years. This will be an advantage for Karan Johar, as it is most likely a bilingual Tamil Hindu film. So he hopes to restore the magic of Baahubali and 2.0 if all goes well. Eventually Atlee will grow as well, since he will gain a foothold in Bollywood. A clearer picture should emerge in a few months. “

