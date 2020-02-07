Advertisement

“Brexit has had a major impact on

Parliament. But the biggest impact was on the country, “Sir Lindsay Hoyle

He said while he plans for Parliament as President of the House of

Commons. “I have found that where the households are divided, so is the Chamber.”

Exclusively speaking with The London Economic, the Labor MP for

Chorley and only candidate who refused to say how he voted in the 2016 EU

referendum, spoke about his priority to “make everyone feel part of Parliament”

in one of his first interviews since being re-elected as a speaker after the re-election

December general elections.

Advertisement

“We saw that in the elections,

whatever people say, Brexit played an important role in the result. The

The political composition of the Parliament comes from Brexit. We cannot shun that. “

Healing

the wounds

Hoyle enters at the time of

immense unrest in British politics, he has promised to use his term of office

calm to the Chamber, which has often seen heated and low-spirited debates about the UK’s attempts to

leave the European Union.

The former vice-speaker was often

at the forefront of intense parliamentary stalemate after leading former prime minister

Theresa May’s withdrawal agreement through her

Commission stages. “Now that the Brexit has happened, the question we must ask ourselves is

how do we continue from here? “, he said.

“What I think we should do, and me

wants this: the country must heal its wounds. I want the country to come

together in the same way as Parliament must come together. “

He added: “The decision has been made

and now it is a matter of what is best for the people we represent. “

Impartiality:

“I’m not the story”

In what will be seen by some as one

welcome departure from the rancorous final months of his predecessor John

Bercow, Sir Lindsay spoke about his intention to “make the house the story”.

“My opinion is that I am not trying to be the one

story. I want the debate to be the story. I think it’s about me staying away

keep the debate in good order. “

Among the Brexit supporters of parliament,

he plans to be a less vulnerable figure. His promise to publish the clerks’ advice will make it

harder to break with convention, and has so far proved popular with MPs. While

he acknowledged that “Speakers have an impact,” Hoyle explained carefully

that “it’s how you profile yourself.”

“Of course people are going to want it

to know who i am. But for me the profile is about the house and the room,

not that I’m the story. That is always the danger. “

Bercow was heavily criticized by some Tory MPs during

his time in the speaker’s chair over a series of controversial statements that

appeared to favor the pro-remain side in the Brexit debate. Think about the

impact of Brexit on the role of Speaker, Sir Lindsay said:

“It should not be about my role and

Brexit. I have been very clear about my position: I am not saying how I voted

in public.”

“The only thing I’ve always said is that I

support my constituency. I think it would be wrong to say what my opinion is

that I am not part of the problem, but rather there to solve the problem and

to be in good order without anyone thinking that I am prejudiced. “

He added: “My impartiality is what I am

want to keep as president of this parliament ”.

Safety

and public perception: “A huge problem”

Just like the post-Brexit

facing Parliament’s challenges, Hoyle spoke of his “fear” that “perception of.”

MPs and Parliament is not good ”. A recent report from the Hansard Society Audit

of Political Engagement found that 72% of people feel the system of government

needs “quite a bit” or “a lot of improvement”.

“How do we ensure that people get involved and

have faith in Parliament? That’s one of the biggest problems out there, “he

said.

At the same time is the new speaker

stressed the importance of ensuring the safety of MPs and parliamentary staff.

In response to the emergence of threats against MPs, Hoyle said, “The fact that

people think they can be insulting and threatening MPs MPs really worry me. “

A parliamentary report published on October 29

warned that threats of murder, rape and other violence have become members of parliament

“Everyday” and have forced many to change their behavior and to be raised

security measures when dealing with the public.

“Security is a huge problem. But

it is the way the public thinks they have the right to abuse MPs. threaten

them.”

Hoyle also spoke about his “worries” when

it was reported that the terrorist behind the Streatham attack would have been

told prisoners that he wanted to kill an MP in a mocked islamic

State style implementation. He added: “We have had some of the most extreme things. That is

a concern for me. “

“The

answer is in the room ”

While Sir Lindsay the

work to be done outside, he also intends to “address” issues in the room.

“Internally, I think the answer is in the room; the way we address each other

different and behavior in the room is also important. “

“It is important that we water down how we

behave and the anger comes from the room. There was hatred inside, though

hopefully we can calm that down. “

The speaker claimed that while he was

“Do not expect MPs to agree with each other”, he does expect a better tolerance

and respect. “From a room perspective, if we can show better respect

then hopefully the public can respect us in the same way. “

“Ultimately, if we abuse

towards each other, it reflects the way the public sees us. “

“This is a village that we have

must be proud of. This is a village that must stand up for itself.

He added: “I want everyone to be part of Parliament. The house is here to support them. MPs will of course always be the reason why the House exists. But Parliament cannot exist without the people ”

Related: concerns about calls for more police powers against protests

The post-exclusive speaker of the Lower House: “Brexit has opened the fractures of this country” first appeared on The London Economic.