“Brexit has had a major impact on
Parliament. But the biggest impact was on the country, “Sir Lindsay Hoyle
He said while he plans for Parliament as President of the House of
Commons. “I have found that where the households are divided, so is the Chamber.”
Exclusively speaking with The London Economic, the Labor MP for
Chorley and only candidate who refused to say how he voted in the 2016 EU
referendum, spoke about his priority to “make everyone feel part of Parliament”
in one of his first interviews since being re-elected as a speaker after the re-election
December general elections.
“We saw that in the elections,
whatever people say, Brexit played an important role in the result. The
The political composition of the Parliament comes from Brexit. We cannot shun that. “
Healing
the wounds
Hoyle enters at the time of
immense unrest in British politics, he has promised to use his term of office
calm to the Chamber, which has often seen heated and low-spirited debates about the UK’s attempts to
leave the European Union.
The former vice-speaker was often
at the forefront of intense parliamentary stalemate after leading former prime minister
Theresa May’s withdrawal agreement through her
Commission stages. “Now that the Brexit has happened, the question we must ask ourselves is
how do we continue from here? “, he said.
“What I think we should do, and me
wants this: the country must heal its wounds. I want the country to come
together in the same way as Parliament must come together. “
He added: “The decision has been made
and now it is a matter of what is best for the people we represent. “
Impartiality:
“I’m not the story”
In what will be seen by some as one
welcome departure from the rancorous final months of his predecessor John
Bercow, Sir Lindsay spoke about his intention to “make the house the story”.
“My opinion is that I am not trying to be the one
story. I want the debate to be the story. I think it’s about me staying away
keep the debate in good order. “
Among the Brexit supporters of parliament,
he plans to be a less vulnerable figure. His promise to publish the clerks’ advice will make it
harder to break with convention, and has so far proved popular with MPs. While
he acknowledged that “Speakers have an impact,” Hoyle explained carefully
that “it’s how you profile yourself.”
“Of course people are going to want it
to know who i am. But for me the profile is about the house and the room,
not that I’m the story. That is always the danger. “
Bercow was heavily criticized by some Tory MPs during
his time in the speaker’s chair over a series of controversial statements that
appeared to favor the pro-remain side in the Brexit debate. Think about the
impact of Brexit on the role of Speaker, Sir Lindsay said:
“It should not be about my role and
Brexit. I have been very clear about my position: I am not saying how I voted
in public.”
“The only thing I’ve always said is that I
support my constituency. I think it would be wrong to say what my opinion is
that I am not part of the problem, but rather there to solve the problem and
to be in good order without anyone thinking that I am prejudiced. “
He added: “My impartiality is what I am
want to keep as president of this parliament ”.
Safety
and public perception: “A huge problem”
Just like the post-Brexit
facing Parliament’s challenges, Hoyle spoke of his “fear” that “perception of.”
MPs and Parliament is not good ”. A recent report from the Hansard Society Audit
of Political Engagement found that 72% of people feel the system of government
needs “quite a bit” or “a lot of improvement”.
“How do we ensure that people get involved and
have faith in Parliament? That’s one of the biggest problems out there, “he
said.
At the same time is the new speaker
stressed the importance of ensuring the safety of MPs and parliamentary staff.
In response to the emergence of threats against MPs, Hoyle said, “The fact that
people think they can be insulting and threatening MPs MPs really worry me. “
A parliamentary report published on October 29
warned that threats of murder, rape and other violence have become members of parliament
“Everyday” and have forced many to change their behavior and to be raised
security measures when dealing with the public.
“Security is a huge problem. But
it is the way the public thinks they have the right to abuse MPs. threaten
them.”
Hoyle also spoke about his “worries” when
it was reported that the terrorist behind the Streatham attack would have been
told prisoners that he wanted to kill an MP in a mocked islamic
State style implementation. He added: “We have had some of the most extreme things. That is
a concern for me. “
“The
answer is in the room ”
While Sir Lindsay the
work to be done outside, he also intends to “address” issues in the room.
“Internally, I think the answer is in the room; the way we address each other
different and behavior in the room is also important. “
“It is important that we water down how we
behave and the anger comes from the room. There was hatred inside, though
hopefully we can calm that down. “
The speaker claimed that while he was
“Do not expect MPs to agree with each other”, he does expect a better tolerance
and respect. “From a room perspective, if we can show better respect
then hopefully the public can respect us in the same way. “
“Ultimately, if we abuse
towards each other, it reflects the way the public sees us. “
“This is a village that we have
must be proud of. This is a village that must stand up for itself.
He added: “I want everyone to be part of Parliament. The house is here to support them. MPs will of course always be the reason why the House exists. But Parliament cannot exist without the people ”
