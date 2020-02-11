EXCLUSIVE: Salman Khan is inspired by Pulkit Samrat, Daisy Shah, Ali Fazal and Kriti Kharbanda for his next Bollywood News

Advertisement

The upcoming production of Salman Khan, Bulbul Marriage Hall, has been in the news for some time. The Rom-Com, staged by Rohit Nayyar, is about a big fat Indian wedding in Lucknow with four main characters. Bollywood Hungama has learned exclusively that Salman Khan has locked up the real-life couple, Pulkit Samrat and Kriti Kharbanda, along with Daisy Shah and Ali Fazal for the film, which is expected to be made in the second half of the year.

“Salman Khan feels responsible for the careers of the people who have been with him. At that time he had the idea to produce some of his production projects with his own talent. Given the subject, he said, these four were a perfect fit for the role in the film, ”revealed a source that was close to development. The superstar is confident in the subject, which is a small town story, and has even commissioned dream girl director Raaj Shaandilya to write the script and the dialogues.

“The film deals with a very interesting topic and Raaj’s dialogues will further increase the impact. His writing has a mixture of quirk and emotion, which is the USP of the film, ”added the source. While Pulkit and Kriti also play a couple in the film, not much is known about Ali and Daisy’s track at the moment. “Aside from the Bulbul Marriage Hall, a few more manufacturing companies will soon come onto the market under the SKF umbrella. A number of announcements will follow in the second half of the year. A team plans and works on developing several interesting scripts. “

Salman Khan is on the acting front for his action thriller Radhe, which is preparing for a release of Eid 2020. The film will be finished by mid-March and is expected to start another film shortly thereafter. “He is looking for the right script. A last call will be answered in the next 20 to 25 days, ”the source concluded.

