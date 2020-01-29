exclusive lunch | Alaya Q: I am sure that I will say a lot of stupid things in the future

Advertisement

Since Kangana Ranaut uttered the word “nepotism at Koffee With Karan” in 2017, the entire brigade of star sons and daughters has been under the control of the media and social media. Unlike before, when there was some excitement to see them, the excitement suddenly turned into a critical lens.

People started to analyze their background and called it “privileged” and how the family name could easily help them bag a movie. Well, it’s still a big debate! Pooja Bedi’s daughter Alaya F, who made her Bollywood debut with Jawaani Jaaneman, speaks clearly about the big debate and gives an insight into Ananya Panday’s interview, in which she talked about her share of fighting.

Talk about the same thing with noon In an exclusive interview, Alaya said, “This is something that needs to be discussed because it is real and it exists. I think it is important to recognize that we are privileged in our struggles too. If I am rejected for my tenth audition , someone out there will be rejected for their 100th audition. “

She added: “When I’m upset that something doesn’t work, I come home and feel sad. I cry under my covers. I have the right to feel depressed and upset, but I’m still surrounded by my family “Friends, I can pick up my phone and call someone, I know I can go to another meeting tomorrow, to another audition, whereas someone who is from a small town works here through the day, through the night and through the night he goes to audition, comes back to his PG, he has no family, no support, this fight is much bigger and it is very important to recognize this fight. “

But does that prevent her from pursuing a career in Bollywood? No! And that’s what she said. And she also stated again that this is a very important debate that must exist. Her work has to speak for her, even if she knows that her privilege is always discussed, which is fine with her.

Well, if you remember, Ananya Panday was cheated recently when she told how she had to struggle in her career and equated it with an appearance on Koffee With Karan. Alaya F came out and said she didn’t mean it. “I talk a lot and I hope I only say the right things and I am sure I will say a lot of stupid things and I will certainly learn from them. I watch the interviews of my contemporaries a lot. I learn from their mistakes and theirs good points, but that’s about it. I’ll let you know if I say something stupid. “

In a media interaction, she spoke about how excited she is about the film and literally counts days. When Alaya spoke of how she was given the opportunity to become part of Jawaani Jaaneman, she said: “When I auditioned for the film, Saif Sir was already connected to the film. I have an article in the newspaper about this film read and informed my agency about it. I wanted to audition for it. They prepared everything and luckily I got the role. “

She continues: “I don’t know what I would do if I hadn’t got Jawaani Jaaneman (laughs). It was the best decision of my life when I decided to play the role. I had to learn a lot from Saif Sir and taboo ma’am. Just watching it was enough. I never thought that my first film would be romantic or thriller-like or action-packed, all I wanted to do was a good film. “

Here comes the crucial and clichéd question: tell us something about your character. Here is what she says: “She is very like me. She is fun-loving and free-spirited, independent, mature and even immature. I have a lot to do with my character, not with history because I have a father.”

Well, we love Alaya’s openness and hope she will go a long way in Bollywood. Jawaani Jaaneman is expected to appear this Friday, January 31st.

