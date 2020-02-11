EXCLUSIVE: Dear Aaj Kal - CBFC here again; censors the intimate scenes of Kartik Aaryan and Sara Ali Khan: Bollywood News

Advertisement

One of the most anticipated films of the year, Love Aaj Kal, is expected to be released on Friday, February 14th. The enthusiasm is great, mainly because of the electrifying chemistry of the leading actors Kartik Aaryan and Sara Ali Khan. Their off-screen chemistry has been talked about, but the promos showed that their pairing is very hot even in the movie. There were a few glimpses of her intimate scenes and it seemed like this would set fire to the screens on Valentine’s Day.

But it seems like the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) was spoiling the game most of the time. The film passed an U / A certificate, but most intimate recordings were deleted. According to the cut list, the kissing scene at the beginning of the film was reduced to a flash and the lovemaking sequence was reduced and modified. They also asked the creators of the film directed by Imtiaz Ali to blur the images of the split shown after the intimate scene.

Advertisement

In another scene, the CBFC requested the removal of shots of actors who undress in one scene in the second half. Finally, the audio censorship was carried out. A word that was sexually abusive was replaced by the less questionable expression “a **”. The words “f ** k”, “f ***** g” have been muted. Finally “Haraamzaadon” was replaced by “Saale besharmo”.

The CBFC presented the certificate on February 5. The total length of the film is 2 hours 21 minutes. In addition to Kartik Aaryan and Sara Ali Khan, the film also plays Randeep Hooda and Arushi Sharma. Interestingly, Imtiaz Ali and producer Dinesh Vijan’s 2009 romantic drama were titled Love Aaj Kal and played Saif Ali Khan, Deepika Padukone and Rishi Kapoor. The new love Aaj Kal also follows the template of this film and takes a look at two couples in different eras and what love means to them.

Also read: Kartik Aaryan reveals how he will convince Saif Ali Khan to accept him as his son-in-law

Other pages: Love Aaj Kal Box Office Collection

Keywords: Arushi Sharma, CBFC, CBFC (Central Board of Film Certification), Zensor, Central Board of Film Certification, Deepika Padukone, Imtiaz Ali, Familiar Scenes, Kartik Aaryan, Dear Aaj Kal, News, Randeep Hooda, Rishi Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan, Sara Ali Khan, Valentine’s Day

Loading…