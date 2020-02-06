EXCLUSIVE: Arshad Warsi plays the bad guy in Bhumi Pednekars Durgavati; Karan Kapadia also joins the cast: Bollywood News

Advertisement

Akshay Kumar announced his next production, Durgavati, with Bhumi Pednekar at the top a few months ago. The film went on stage at the end of January and since then interesting actor details have appeared. We previously reported that Mahie Gill joined the Durgavati cast. Now the makers have also arrested Arshad Warsi and Karan Kapadia.

The film is a remake of the Telugu film Bhaagamathie with Anushka Shetty. However, the makers have made no formal announcement about it. Director G Ashok, who also directed Bhagaamathie, directs Durgavati.

Advertisement

Arshad Warsi will play a negative character, while Karan Kapadia will play a positive character. If the original film is anything, Arshad Warsi will investigate the role of actor Jayaram. In the film, Jayaram played the role of a clever politician who wreaks havoc in the protagonist’s life. In the meantime, Karan Kapadia is seen as the fiancé of the protagonist, who was originally edited by Unni Mukundan.

Bhaagamathy is the story of an IAS official, Chanchala Reddy, who is locked up in a haunted house. After all, things change drastically when owned by a ghost. The film was a big hit at the box office in Telugu.

Read also: Akshay Kumar reveals how Bhumi Pednekar got the role in Durgavati

Other pages: Durgavati Box Office Collection

Keywords: Akshay Kumar, Anushka Shetty, Arshad Warsi, Bhaagamathie, Bhumi Pednekar, Bollywood, Bollywood Exclusive, Bollywood Hungama Exclusive, Bollywood News, Durgavati, Jayaram, Karan Kapadia, South, Unni Mukundan

Loading…