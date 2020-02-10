Ex-TSA agent is said to have tricked a woman into showing her breasts at the screening

Advertisement

LOS ANGELES (KTLA) – A former agent from the United States Road Safety Agency was arrested on Thursday for suspecting that he had illegally arrested a woman and led her to show him her breasts when she was last year went through the security check at Los Angeles International Airport.

Johnathon Lomeli, 22, of El Monte, is charged with improper detention through fraud or deception related to an incident that allegedly occurred in LAX on June 10, 2019.

“The crime allegedly occurred outside the primary security area,” said a written statement from the California Attorney General.

Advertisement

In an affidavit, Lomeli said he had to take her to a private room to do additional security checks, the Associated Press reported.

When they reached an elevator, Lomeli ordered the woman “to show me her full breasts” and also looked down at her underpants before complimenting the passenger about her breasts and telling her that the AP said she was free.

California law defines false detention as “the illegal violation of someone else’s personal freedom”.

“Women deserve to be treated with dignity and respect everywhere,” said Attorney General Xavier Becerra. “There is no excuse for this alleged behavior. It’s not okay on the street, it’s not okay in our schools, and certainly not wanted at the airport. “

Police officers from the Los Angeles Police Department for Serious Crimes arrested Lomeli shortly after 7 a.m.

The deposit was set at $ 50,000 until he first appeared in court.

A TSA spokeswoman said the defendant is no longer with the agency that is committed to cooperating with the investigation.

“TSA does not tolerate illegal, unethical or immoral behavior,” the spokeswoman said in a statement sent by email. “The behavior described in government fee collection documents is unacceptable and offends the hard-working and committed employees of our workforce.”

Agents and forces arrested Johnathan Lomeli, 22, of #ElMonte, CA, today. Lomeli, a former TSA agent belonging to LAX, has been sued in a lawsuit for fraudulently or deceitfully detaining a woman who is safe. https://t.co/cDrUdGEu8e

– FBI Los Angeles (@FBILosAngeles) February 7, 2020

Alert me

,