Ex-Pimco CEO Doug Hodge gets involved in college admissions scandal for nine months - Whittier Daily News

Douglas Hodge, the former Pimco boss who once secured millions of Americans’ old-age pension, was sentenced to nine months in prison for paying $ 850,000 in bribes to four of his children as fake football and tennis teams in the USC and bring it to Georgetown.

The verdict, which was handed down on Friday in a federal court in Boston, is the longest that a parent has had in the biggest college admissions scandal the United States has ever followed. Hodge is the 14th parent to be convicted.

“As a parent, I advised my children to listen to that inner voice that tells them right and wrong,” said Hodge in court. “Well, I didn’t listen to mine.”

The government had asked for a two-year sentence and said the 62-year-old Hodge was among the “most guilty” of prosecuted parents, even though he was lenient and compared his crimes to that of a parent sentenced to six months in prison. That had been the longest time ,

“Your behavior on this whole dirty matter is terrifying and stunning at the same time,” said District Attorney Nathaniel Gorton. Hodge not only harmed the University of Southern California and Georgetown University, but “the entire education system in that country,” said Gorton.

Gorton said he had sentenced Hodge to a year, but gave him a “discount” for his extensive philanthropy.

Prosecutors said Laguna Beach fraudster Hodge, the leader of giant investment manager Pacific Investment Management Co, claimed “extreme, almost unfathomable privileges” involving the other 35 parents in the scandal.

“When no one looked, the defendant stole four admissions offices,” US attorney Justin O’Connell said in court, adding that Hodge, who paid the first of his bribes in 2008, took tax deductions on his bribes and put “his” on his own Children in danger. “

Hodge, who has seven children, expressed remorse in a statement filed before the court, promising to be forgiven for the injured students and parents.

“I know that I wrongly and ultimately illegally put my children above others, the hopes and dreams of other parents who had the same expectations for their children as I had for mine,” he said. “I can only express my deepest and sincere regret to these children and their parents.”