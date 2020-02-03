Ex-J. The crew's CEO, Mickey Drexler, lists Idaho's checkered home for $ 10.9 million

Advertisement

Use your cashmere cardigans and chukka boots. Mickey Drexler, former CEO of the upscale J. Crew Group, is campaigning for his $ 10.9 million mountain retreat in Ketchum, Idaho.

Built in 2000 for Drexler and his wife Peggy Drexler, Getaway was designed by French architect Thierry Despont, whose superstar shoppers include Invoice Gates and Calvin Klein. Nonetheless, the oddly shaped construction attracted attention because it was built. The 23 meter high concrete, stone and metal construction, which was called the “tram terminal”, met with complaints from the neighbors.

Inside, the 5,550 square meter structure resembles the set of a J. Crew photo shoot. The house has three bedrooms and five swamps and is decorated with preppy plaids. Textiles, curtains and even wallpaper are included in the tartan sample.

The house is on 1.33 hectares on Knob Hill, just one block from downtown Ketchum.

The lounge consists of a floating ceiling, wood paneling, wooden beams and a double-sided fireplace. There is a billiard room on the opposite side of the fireplace. In the kitchen, you will find a dining table in addition to wooden cupboards.

The living area opens up to a terrace and a number of terraces offer a kitchen, dining area and lounge areas. The master bedroom is equipped with a fireplace and a luxurious bath with separate bath and double sinks.

The house has an elevator and a mud room with a built-in bench with checkered pillows.

And as you can rely on the trendy Drexler, the house is decorated with carved animal figures, oversized furniture and works of art down to the last detail.

The house will be equipped with a “curated range of furniture and works of art”.

Drexler has a relatively current real estate portfolio. In 2015, he offered his property in Montauk, NY, which previously belonged to Andy Warhol. In 2018, he also offered a second Hamptons home for $ 15 million.

He reportedly owns a Park Avenue condominium and a Tribeca condominium. He also discovered Klein’s former Miami Seashore, Florida, for $ 13 million in 2017.

The 75-year-old Drexler was previously CEO of the Hole, and is credited with having dominated the informal sector in the 1990s. In 2003 he became a member of J. Crew and transformed the company into an upscale model. He stayed with the dealer until 2017.

Tom Drougas keeps the listing.