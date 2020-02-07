Advertisement

Gbagbo and his deputy Charles Ble Goude were freed from crimes against humanity a year ago

Published on February 7, 2020 at 10:25 am

Updated February 7, 2020 at 10:25 am

The Hague, The Netherlands – Former President of the Ivory Coast, Laurent Gbagbo, asked the International Criminal Court for his unconditional release on Thursday 6 February after he was acquitted of violence after the election last year, killing 3,000 people Lives came.

Gbagbo and his deputy Charles Ble Goude were both exonerated from crimes against humanity a year ago, eight years after the former West African strong man was arrested and transferred to the Hague-based court.

Belgium agreed to admit the 73-year-old Gbagbo after he was released in February last year under strict conditions under which he would return to court, citing his acquittal.

Dov Jacobs, a member of Gbagbo’s legal department, told the judges, “Basically, there can be no restrictions on an acquitted person.”

Such a person “must be able to exercise all of their rights, including civil and political rights,” said Jacobs.

“The only logical result is to give up all conditions that restrict freedom,” he said.

The International Criminal Court hearing, established in 2002 to investigate the world’s worst crimes, will continue on Friday. However, it was unclear when the judges would make a decision.

Ble Goude, who lives in The Hague, was released under similar conditions.

He was sentenced to 20 years’ absence by an Ivorian court at the end of last year for murder, rape and torture.

Following Ble Goude’s acquittal at the ICC, an Ivorian court brought a new case against him for the bloodshed 2010-2011 that followed the controversial vote in the West African nation. – Rappler.com