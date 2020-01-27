Ewan McGregor and Chris Messina criticized for 'harassing' after saying their nasty 'birds of prey' were probably gay - WATCH

Advertisement

Ewan McGregor and Chris Messina, who play villains Roman Sionis (aka Black Mask) and Victor Zsasz in the new movie Birds of Prey, were criticized for “queer bait” after telling Variety’s Marc Malkin that their characters were “more than likely “gay. According to those who have seen the film, there is nothing explicitly gay between the two characters.

Said McGregor: “It’s very complicated. Their relationship is very based … there is certainly a need and a need. … More than likely, yes. “

Messina added: “There is like a true love of anarchy.”

Variety Notes: “While Sionis and Zsasz ‘relationship remains somewhat ambiguous, the character of Perez, police officer Renee Montoya, is definitely gay in” Birds of Prey “. Ali Wong (” Always Be My Maybe “) plays his ex-girlfriend.”

Twitter was not happy with the strange baits of McGregor and Messina.

Can heterosexual male actors stop harassing to try to deceive the gay audience to see their films. If a character is gay, it must be obvious to the public. Tired of queerbaiting. Please stop.

– OrvilleLloydDouglas🇨🇦🏳️‍🌈 (@OrvilleLloyd) January 25, 2020

Homosexuality in hindsight is not a representation.

– David (@Dreams_on_Paper) January 25, 2020

pic.twitter.com/OwqOOfJ4jv

– 💎 MARION 💎 (@marionheinrichh) January 25, 2020

Oooh, gay bad guys… pic.twitter.com/WthO7vUMUw

– Eric Priuska 🏳️‍🌈 (@EricPriuska) January 25, 2020

I hate Queerbaiting. Stopped.

– Jake 🏳️‍🌈 (@jakevkern) January 25, 2020

“Messina added:” There is a real love of anarchy. “”

Yeah, I never knew that a mutual love of anarchy meant they were boned.

Tell us about two actors who had nothing to do with writing or creating characters.

– Jeff Sorensen (@SorenJeff) January 25, 2020

They could easily have launched gay actors to avoid this mess. There are a lot of openly gay actors who would like to play a gay character in a comic book movie.

1. Zachary Quinto

2. Neil Patrick Harris

3. Matt Bomer

4. Cheyenne Jackson

5. Colton Haynes

6. Wentworth Miller

– Almando ™ (@AJHJR) January 25, 2020

Straight guys are EXPLICITLY straight in every movie.

EACH. MOVIE.

Unless a film can do the same for its strange characters, “representation” does not count.

– CeeJay. (@ceejayperiod) January 25, 2020

