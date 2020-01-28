Everything will come to Netflix Canada in February 2020

Courtesy of Netflix
Including the long-awaited sequel to To All the Boys that I loved earlier.
To all guys: P.S. I still love you
After To All the Boys’ success, which I loved earlier, the two are back in the middle of the successful Teen Rom-Com. Lara Jean and Peter are officially a couple, but the old love letters, which are primarily responsible for their romance, could possibly derail them. When another recipient of the accidentally delivered letters re-enters Lara Jean’s life, her heart begins to move in two different directions. Available on February 12th.
Horse girl
Alison Brie plays Sarah, “a socially isolated worker in a craft store,” whose interests are mainly limited to horses and shows with supernatural crime. When a series of surreal dreams shake the quiet simplicity of their daily lives, they can no longer distinguish their visions from reality and begin to question their mental health. The science fiction film is loosely inspired by Brie’s family history of mental illness and was premiered at the Sundance Film Festival 2020. Available on February 7th.
All bright places
Based on a bestselling novel, this film shows Elle Fanning and Justice Smith as two teenagers who meet and change each other’s lives forever. The film picks up topics like young love, mental illness and new relationships and follows the couple as they grapple with the emotional and physical scars of their past. Available February 28th.
And here’s the full list of everything coming to Netflix in February.
Available from February 1st
changeling
Crazy stupid love
Darkest hour
Frost / Nixon
Blown by the wind
Munich
Nights in Rodanthe
P.S. I love you
Red sparrow
Saint Seiya: Season 6
The adventures of Tintin
Wedding Crashers
You’ve got a message
Available February 3rd
Sordo
Team Kaylie: part 3
Available on February 4th
Tom Papa: You do great! – NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Available February 5th
8 miles
And then Polly came
Bridget Jones: The Edge of Reason
La boda de la abuela – NETFLIX FILM
The country before our time
The pharmacist – NETFLIX DOCUMENT
Public enemies
Available February 6th
Cagaster of an insect cage – NETFLIX ANIME
The Flash: Season 6 (Episode 10)
Available on February 7th
Dragons: Rescue Riders: Season 2 – NETFLIX FAMILY
Horse girl – NETFLIX FILM
Locke & Key – NETFLIX ORIGINAL
My Holo love – NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Who killed Malcolm X? – NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Available February 8th
The coldest game – NETFLIX FILM
Available February 9th
Better call Saul: Season 4
Underpants Epic Choice-o-Rama – NETFLIX FAMILY
Polaroid
Available February 11th
CAMINO A ROMA – NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Available on February 12th
13 hours: The secret soldiers of Benghazi
To all guys: P.S. I still love you – NETFLIX FILM
Available February 13th
Dragon Quest Your Story – NETFLIX ANIME
The Flash: Season 6 (Episode 11)
Love is blind – NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Narcos: Mexico: Season 2 – NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Available February 14th
Cable Girls: Last Season – NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Isi & Ossi – NETFLIX FILM
A Shaun the Sheep Movie: Farmageddon – NETFLIX FAMILY
Available February 17th
Ashley Garcia’s expanding universe – NETFLIX FAMILY
Available February 19th
Cooking Show: Volume 3 – NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Vikings: Season 3
Available on February 20th
The Flash: Season 6 (Episode 12)
Spectra – NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Available February 21
Babies – NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Gentefied – NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Glitch Techs – NETFLIX FAMILY
Puerta 7 – NETFLIX ORIGINAL
System Crasher – NETFLIX FILM
Available February 26th
Arrivals
I do not agree – NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Available February 27th
Altered Carbon: Season 2 – NETFLIX ORIGINAL
The Flash: Season 6 (Episode 13)
Pursuit – NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Happy!: Season 2
Pokémon: Mewtwo Strikes Back – Evolution – NETFLIX FAMILY
Available February 28th
All bright places – NETFLIX FILM
Babylon Berlin: Season 3 – NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Formula One: Drive to Survive: Season 2 – NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Jeopardy!: Celebrate Alex Collection
Danger!: Cindy Stowell Collection
Danger!: Seth Wilson Collection
La trinchera infinita – NETFLIX FILM
Queen Sono – NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Side restaurants – NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Unstoppable – NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Available in February (date TBD)
Amit Tandon: Family Tandoncies – NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Taj Mahal 1989 – NETFLIX ORIGINAL
