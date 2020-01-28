Everything will come to Netflix Canada in February 2020

Advertisement

Including the long-awaited sequel to To All the Boys that I loved earlier.

Here you will find a monthly overview of all films and TV series that we can stream on Netflix.

To all guys: P.S. I still love you

After To All the Boys’ success, which I loved earlier, the two are back in the middle of the successful Teen Rom-Com. Lara Jean and Peter are officially a couple, but the old love letters, which are primarily responsible for their romance, could possibly derail them. When another recipient of the accidentally delivered letters re-enters Lara Jean’s life, her heart begins to move in two different directions. Available on February 12th.

Horse girl

Alison Brie plays Sarah, “a socially isolated worker in a craft store,” whose interests are mainly limited to horses and shows with supernatural crime. When a series of surreal dreams shake the quiet simplicity of their daily lives, they can no longer distinguish their visions from reality and begin to question their mental health. The science fiction film is loosely inspired by Brie’s family history of mental illness and was premiered at the Sundance Film Festival 2020. Available on February 7th.

All bright places

Based on a bestselling novel, this film shows Elle Fanning and Justice Smith as two teenagers who meet and change each other’s lives forever. The film picks up topics like young love, mental illness and new relationships and follows the couple as they grapple with the emotional and physical scars of their past. Available February 28th.

And here’s the full list of everything coming to Netflix in February.

Available from February 1st

changeling

Crazy stupid love

Darkest hour

Frost / Nixon

Blown by the wind

Munich

Nights in Rodanthe

P.S. I love you

Red sparrow

Saint Seiya: Season 6

The adventures of Tintin

Wedding Crashers

You’ve got a message

Available February 3rd

Sordo

Team Kaylie: part 3

Available on February 4th

Tom Papa: You do great! – NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Available February 5th

8 miles

And then Polly came

Bridget Jones: The Edge of Reason

La boda de la abuela – NETFLIX FILM

The country before our time

The pharmacist – NETFLIX DOCUMENT

Public enemies

Available February 6th

Cagaster of an insect cage – NETFLIX ANIME

The Flash: Season 6 (Episode 10)

Available on February 7th

Dragons: Rescue Riders: Season 2 – NETFLIX FAMILY

Horse girl – NETFLIX FILM

Locke & Key – NETFLIX ORIGINAL

My Holo love – NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Who killed Malcolm X? – NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Available February 8th

The coldest game – NETFLIX FILM

Available February 9th

Better call Saul: Season 4

Underpants Epic Choice-o-Rama – NETFLIX FAMILY

Polaroid

Available February 11th

CAMINO A ROMA – NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Available on February 12th

13 hours: The secret soldiers of Benghazi

To all guys: P.S. I still love you – NETFLIX FILM

Available February 13th

Dragon Quest Your Story – NETFLIX ANIME

The Flash: Season 6 (Episode 11)

Love is blind – NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Narcos: Mexico: Season 2 – NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Available February 14th

Cable Girls: Last Season – NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Isi & Ossi – NETFLIX FILM

A Shaun the Sheep Movie: Farmageddon – NETFLIX FAMILY

Available February 17th

Ashley Garcia’s expanding universe – NETFLIX FAMILY

Available February 19th

Cooking Show: Volume 3 – NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Vikings: Season 3

Available on February 20th

The Flash: Season 6 (Episode 12)

Spectra – NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Available February 21

Babies – NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Gentefied – NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Glitch Techs – NETFLIX FAMILY

Puerta 7 – NETFLIX ORIGINAL

System Crasher – NETFLIX FILM

Available February 26th

Arrivals

I do not agree – NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Available February 27th

Altered Carbon: Season 2 – NETFLIX ORIGINAL

The Flash: Season 6 (Episode 13)

Pursuit – NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Happy!: Season 2

Pokémon: Mewtwo Strikes Back – Evolution – NETFLIX FAMILY

Available February 28th

All bright places – NETFLIX FILM

Babylon Berlin: Season 3 – NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Formula One: Drive to Survive: Season 2 – NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Jeopardy!: Celebrate Alex Collection

Danger!: Cindy Stowell Collection

Danger!: Seth Wilson Collection

La trinchera infinita – NETFLIX FILM

Queen Sono – NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Side restaurants – NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Unstoppable – NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Available in February (date TBD)

Amit Tandon: Family Tandoncies – NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Taj Mahal 1989 – NETFLIX ORIGINAL

