Everything is not good between Priyanka Chopra Jonas and designer Manish Malhotra?

Since Priyanka Chopra ignored Jonas Manish Malhotra at the Umang 2020 show, an event by Bollywood celebrities for the Mumbai police, industry gossipers have been working overtime to find out why. PeeCee apparently wanted to tell the world that he had rubbed it wrong.

At the event, PeeCee welcomed Arbaaz Khan and girlfriend Giorgia Andriani and Diana Penty, but ignored Malhotra, who was sitting next to her. The star then met Shilpa Shetty Kundra and Tabu. Malhotra made PeeCee sexy in a saree on her most famous track, Desi Girl, in Dostana (2008). Well, that’s the distant past. PeeCee has stopped wearing the designer’s creations – a clear giveaway.

Priyanka Chopra Jonas was last seen in The Sky Is Pink with Farhan Akhtar on the actress’ journey on screen. The actress started the year with a new music video, What A Man Gotta Do, with husband Nick Jonas. This year PCJ will also make their digital debut with The White Tiger. She also signed the Russo Brothers Citadel, which airs on Amazon Prime.

Speaking of white tiger is an adaptation of Aravind Adiga’s debut novel of the same name. The novel was awarded the Adiga Man Booker Prize in 2008. The film is produced by Netflix in collaboration with Mukul Deora.

The actress is also said to be in conversation with the makers of Matrix 4, and soon she’ll be sharing the screen area with Keanu Reeves. The Warner Bros. and Village Roadshow film is made by the series’ co-author, Lana Wachowski. She will join previously announced Keanu Reeves, Carrie-Anne Moss, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II and Neil Patrick Harris. Details of their role in the film have yet to be announced by the team.

Isn’t that good news? We can’t wait for PeeCee to take this “red pill”.

