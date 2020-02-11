Everything is at stake when New Hampshire votes in the consistent democratic primary

Advertisement

DURHAM, USA – The U.S. Democrats braced themselves for a volatile, consistent area code in New Hampshire on Tuesday, February 11. Leftist Bernie Sanders and youthful challenger Pete Buttigieg fight for pole position in the race for Donald Trump in the November presidential election.

Tensions rose steadily as Granite Staters, notoriously independent and ingenious, took surveys of the northeastern battlefield with only 1.3 million people – but played an extremely influential role in the American political landscape.

New Hampshire is home to the nation’s first area code, 8 days after the Iowa nomination process began, and could narrow the field of Democrats from the current 11 candidates.

The White House’s hopefuls have asked for votes in the small towns of the state, in the gentle farms, in the lakeside towns and in the snow-capped mountain villages to look for a spark that could spark a presidential election that led them to nominate the Democrats leads.

Tiny Dixville Notch – population 5 – traditionally chooses one minute after midnight.

“It is a certain pride to be here,” said Tom Tillotson, who led the midnight vote.

“We take this seriously,” he told the Agence France-Presse (AFP). “We were humiliated and honored to be … basically the starting weapon for the primary election process.”

Surprisingly, billionaire Michael Bloomberg won in Dixville Notch with one Republican and two Democratic votes.

Buttigieg and Sanders each received one vote.

As New Hampshire endures its four-year close-up with candidates who have the last chance, a fearful Democratic Party is struggling to find the right way to defeat Trump.

Will it be the “political revolution” for which Sanders, a self-proclaimed democratic socialist, advocated? Or the more moderate tacks from Buttigieg, a 38-year-old former mayor of South Bend, Indiana, or former vice president Joe Biden?

To complicate Tuesday’s poll, independents who are outnumbered by both Democrats and Republicans can vote in both primaries and may be weighed down in a close race.

On Monday evening, February 10, Trump flew to New Hampshire to take the spotlight with a major rally in Manchester.

“Remember: the Democrats in Washington have never been so extreme,” Trump said cheering supporters.

“We save your health care while the Socialists try to take away your health care.”

The remark was directed to Sanders, aided by a strong presence in Iowa last week and a poll claiming he was the national leader for the first time.

The poll also found that Bloomberg – who skipped the competition on Tuesday – finished third behind a difficult bid.

“Transform america”

The 78-year-old Sanders sparked his supporters with the promise of eliminating inequalities and overhauling the US healthcare system. He had a healthy lead in New Hampshire when he won first place in a landslide in 2016.

“Tomorrow is a historically important day,” said the Vermont Senator at a rally in Durham with 7,500 participants.

“Let’s win this thing, let’s transform America!”

When the participants roared: “Bernie! Bernie! Bernie!” The Strokes started with the Talking Heads classic “Burning Down the House”.

The rally showed Sander’s growing stature, especially among young voters.

“We don’t really have much leftist politics in this country. Bernie’s way of life has revived that,” Alex Pomerantz, 29, a New York data manager who came to New Hampshire to promote Bernie, told AFP.

“The young people are overwhelmed by the movement he started.”

The RealClearPolitics survey average showed Sanders in New Hampshire was 28.8%, followed by moderate rival Buttigieg, whose win in Iowa increased his presidential bid at 22.3%.

A late rise also raised Amy Klobuchar’s fortune. Two new polls showed that the Minnesota senator pulled the heavyweights Biden and Elizabeth Warren to get 14 percent support.

A new Quinnipiac University poll called it “dramatic change.” Sanders overtook Biden for the first time in the national nomination race and received 25% support versus 17% for Biden – shaken by fourth place in Iowa.

The survey also found that Bloomberg rose to 15% support. The surge suggests a possible surprise when the former New York Mayor, who misses the first four nomination competitions, rushes into the race.

Bloomberg – who focuses on Super Tuesday, March 3rd, when 14 states are voting – has spent a record $ 260 million of his personal fortune on the campaign, against Sanders’ anger that accuses him of “buying the election” ,

Sharpen attacks

As a sign of high commitment, the Democrats’ race has taken a bad turn in the past few days, with Sanders and Buttigieg trading barbs and Biden and Klobuchar sharpening their attacks on both leaders.

Sanders – whose campaign, which relies heavily on small donors, says it raised $ 25 million last month – branded Buttigieg as a Wall Street candidate.

“Unlike other campaigns, we don’t have billionaires who give huge sums of money,” he said on Sunday, February 9th.

Buttigieg pushed back and quipped: “Well, Bernie is quite rich and I would like to take a contribution from him.”

As Buttigieg has grown out of practical anonymity, he has also been increasingly criticized for his lack of national experience and alleged difficulties in contacting black voters, one of the most important population groups. – Rappler.com