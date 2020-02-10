Everyone lives for the 'Parasite' best picture victory

Advertisement

MANILA, Philippines – The influence of parasites is undeniable – the Internet is the first foreign language film for parasites that won the title of “Best Film” at the Oscars 2020.

Director Bong Joon-ho’s critically acclaimed cinematic masterpiece received the award for Best Original Screenplay, Best International, on Monday February 10th at the Dolby Theater in Los Angeles, California (Sunday, February 9th in the USA) Game and the best director.

The US entertainment publication Variety announced Parasite’s victory. With something other than keyboard smash (same, TBH).

#PARASITE FADSJKFDASLKJFALJKFASELJKDFSAKJLFDSAKJLADFXJKLFDSAJKDFASKJLASFDJKLFDASJKLFSDAJKLFJKL @ # JK @ RKWEFKJLFWEAJKL !!!!!! pic.twitter.com/cY2VaNAAwZ

– Variety (@Variety) February 10, 2020

“The moment history is made. The #Parasite team responds to its best picture win at the #Oscars,” the Hollywood reporter said on Twitter.

The moment history is written. Team #Parasite reacts to the best picture win at #Oscars https://t.co/HWpYKg8uT5 pic.twitter.com/WP4W8uL7HK

– The Hollywood Reporter (@THR) February 10, 2020

Even the US media site Buzzfeed shared an adorable clip with celebrities like Tom Hanks and Charlize Theron who clapped on stage for the parasite cast.

“Our favorite stars cheer that the lights don’t go out so that the parasite producers can finish their speeches,” Buzzfeed wrote.

Our favorite stars stop the lights so the parasite producers can finish their speeches. #Oscars pic.twitter.com/f8TeliRlLJ

– BuzzFeed (@BuzzFeed) February 10, 2020

Entertainment Tonight released a touching photo of “Just as Bong Joon-ho and Miky Lee found out that ‘Parasite’ was voted best film at #Oscars tonight.”

Just as Bong Joon-ho and Miky Lee found out that ‘Parasite’ was voted best film at #Oscars tonight. pic.twitter.com/TFcCH1EMqi

– Entertainment Tonight (@etnow) February 10, 2020

Actress Olivia Munn celebrated Parasite’s victory and said her “Asian heart is very full right now”.

My Asian heart is very full right now. #Oscars #Parasite #RepresentationMatters

– Olivia Munn (@oliviamunn), February 10, 2020

Ahhhhhhhh !!!! So excited #Parasite won #BestPicture !!!!! #AsianPride

– Olivia Munn (@oliviamunn), February 10, 2020

Actor Sterling K. Brown also praised the film, its cast, and its director on Twitter.

This is! What is! Above! Dope ass movie! Dope Ass CAST! Dope Ass Film Maker! #Parasite https://t.co/jHThHze6PX

– Sterling K Brown (@SterlingKBrown) February 10, 2020

Grey’s Anatomy star Sandra Oh congratulated Parasite on the win.

Congratulations @ParasiteMovie So proud to be Korean pic.twitter.com/aISEy1HUpz

– Sandra Oh (@IamSandraOh) February 10, 2020

Actress singer Priyanka Chopra went on Twitter to share her congratulations.

Congratulations @ParasiteMovie! #Oscars pic.twitter.com/IAYseYmobc

– PRIYANKA (@priyankachopra), February 10, 2020

The American filmmaker Ava DuVernay praised Parasite as a “massive historical landmark”.

FIRMLY! HISTORICAL! LANDMARK! PARASITE! The world is big and beautiful, and films from all over the world deserve the highest award from TheAcademy on this stage. It is wonderful and correct. #Oscars pic.twitter.com/Q8go53lqmd

– Ava DuVernay (@ava), February 10, 2020

– Rappler.com