This is the commercial single from their first mini-album “Memory”.

EVERGLOW made their comeback with the release of the music and video from DUN DUN. The group shocked with a melody that deals with a lively rhythm and the singing talent of women.

The video has situations mostly in cool and brilliant colors that blind the locations E: U, Si Hyeon, MIA, Onda, Aisha and Yi Ren with a unique power. EVERGLOW once again confirmed their girl power idea with a gripping but highly effective choreography, in addition to the charisma of the women who look outstanding with the completely different costumes.

Playing with colored lights in soft tones undoubtedly provides an additional contact to the music video and brings a brightness that matches the outfits of women. The group of girls is accompanied by dancers who use masks to reduce part of their face and increase the presence of EVERGLOW women. The video shows an energetic choreography that each of them dominates because of his talents and his presence crammed full of energy and security

MIA stands out in the dance half and plays a leading role in one of the many ultimate elements of the musical solo. Still, followers are responsible for highlighting the best way each of the women contributed to the video, showing their expertise and visuality.

DUN DUN is part of the group’s first mini-album, “Memory”. This production includes four songs, along with the commercial single.

Watch the video of DUN DUN here:

