Even with coronavirus fear, no mainland Chinese travel ban for now – Duque

MANILA, Philippines – The Philippine government is not yet considering imposing a temporary travel ban on all tourists coming from mainland China amid the threat of the new corona virus or 2019-nCov.

This was the answer from health secretary Francisco Duque III on Wednesday 29 January, at the request of Vice-President Loren Legarda during the House of Representatives’ question whether they were considering a temporary ban on all Chinese tourists.

“That is certainly one of the possible options that we are looking at, but not at the moment. The reason for this is, Your Honor, that we must also be very careful about the possible consequences of this, given that confirmed cases of the new corona virus are not limited to China, “Duque said.

The head of the Department of Health (DOH) argued that it would be unfair if only Chinese tourists were not allowed to enter the Philippines, while cases of 2019-nCov were also confirmed in other countries.

“If we do this, the country involved – in this case China – may wonder why we are not doing the same for all other countries that have reported cases of the new corona virus. It is very difficult … but we undertake to take this into account, “Duque said.

The Philippines has only temporarily stopped issuing visas to travelers from China’s Hubei province, whose capital Wuhan is the origin of the new corona virus.

As of Wednesday, China has a total of 5,974 confirmed cases of the 2019-nCov, which killed at least 106 people there.

Apart from China, other countries that have confirmed cases of 2019 AD include France, Japan, Australia, United States, Canada, Malaysia, Nepal, Singapore, South Korea, Taiwan, Thailand, Vietnam and the United Arab Emirates.

More “wise” to temporarily ban Chinese

Unlike the DOH chief, Legarda believes that it would be ‘wiser’ for the Philippines to impose the temporary travel ban on the Chinese mainland.

“We are clearly unable to deal with (this) crisis. Would it not be wise (for us) to be proactive and temporarily ban mainland tourists in every port, not just Wuhan?” Asked the antique congresswoman.

“I just value the health of the Filipino population too much,” added Legarda.

Senator Francis Pangilinan, who wants a temporary ban on Chinese tourists such as Legarda, said that from January to November 2019 alone 1,626,309 Mainland visitors visited the Philippines.

“The gradual spread of the corona virus and the increasing number of deaths as a result should lead the Philippine health and immigration authorities to forbid visitors preventively from Wuhan, if not from the most affected provinces of China,” Pangilinan said in a separate statement.

The Philippines still has no confirmed case of the new corona virus, although 23 people with flu-like symptoms are still being observed by the DOH. – Rappler.com

