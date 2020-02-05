Even Stevens' Christy Carlson Romano reconstructs' We went to the moon in 1969 ', 17 years later - watch the video

Advertisement

Christy Carlson Romano throws it up again in 1969 – “not 1970, but 12 months earlier.”

In the latest episode of her YouTube sequence Christy’s Kitchen Throwback, the Even Stevens star is accompanied by former castmates Lauren Frost (Ruby), George Anthony Bell (Principal Wexler) and a classroom with top-class college students to “We Went to the Moon in 1969 ”, a song and dance number from the Disney Channel sequence. The nostalgia journey coincides with the 50th anniversary of Apollo 11’s moon landing.

As you will remember, the moon song first appeared in the traditional episode of season two, “Influenza: The Musical,” in which a pathological reindeer dreamed that she had gone to college with the flu without being prepared for her scientific presentation , The episode took seventh place among the 15 largest musical episodes of TVLine.

This is not the first time Romano has revisited its Disney Channel roots. For the past 12 months, she has had a cameo in Kim Potential’s live action film. In June, Romano and co-star Will Friedle teamed up at Christys Kitchen Throwback to surely make one of Ron Stoppable’s favorite dishes, the Naco.

In the video above, press PLAY to watch Romano’s new version of “We went to the moon 1969”. If you continue to feel nostalgic, take another look at the unique scene below Beat the feedback along with your reactions.

