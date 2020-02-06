Advertisement

New York Times reporter Jacey Fortin reported on the sad revelation by moderator Rush Limbaugh that he had lung cancer. But even this cruel diagnosis didn’t prevent Fortin from being classless against a conservative figure.

Conservative radio talk show host Rush Limbaugh said on his live show on Monday that he had lung cancer.

He told the audience that he had noticed shortness of breath but had no symptoms at the moment and that he would continue to work but would be absent from the show for a few days to take a test and prepare a treatment plan.

Advertisement

After finding that “Limbaugh’s supporters shared encouraging messages on social media,” Fortin unleashed several sets of violent criticisms of incidents unrelated to previous years.

Mr. Limbaugh’s cultural influence has been questioned by some listeners and sponsors. Mr. Limbaugh received a warning from ESPN in 2003 for suggesting that the N.F.L. Player Donovan McNabb was praised because the media “very much wants a black quarterback to be fine”. He was also criticized for saying in 2009 that President Barack Obama’s “Entire economic program is reparation” and used the term “Uppity-Ism” in relation to Michelle Obama in 2011. And his show suffered in 2012 after seeing Sandra Fluke, a law student whom he ridiculed as a “bitch” and “prostitute”, attacked after speaking at a congressional hearing on birth control, with many sponsors withdrawing their advertisements from the show in protest.

….

In 2003, Mr. Limbaugh recognized addiction to prescription pain medication and entered a rehabilitation center. He was arrested for prescription drugs in 2006, but made a deal with prosecutors that saved him from trial. Mr. Limbaugh complained of chest pain in late 2009, but said the tests at the time were inconclusive.

Even scatter comments that showed that Limbaugh was unconcerned about the dangers of tobacco were found to be ridiculous (who knew there were so many Limbaugh listeners on the newspaper who followed his testimony):

Mr. Limbaugh, who claimed to have started smoking cigarettes as a teenager but stopped smoking in the early 1980s, and who has been photographed many times smoking a cigar, put the link between smoking and cancer in the year 2015 in question.

The television critic of the newspaper, James Poniewozik, who dealt with Trump’s state of the Union, in which First Lady Melania Trump Limbaugh dramatically conferred the Presidential Medal of Freedom, stuck an hostile label on the host without even mentioning his illness:

The speech involved more twists and giveaways than a two-hour survivor finale. President Trump awarded a scholarship to a young girl in the audience. He had his wife Melania put a Presidential Medal of Freedom around the paleoconservative shock jock rush Limbaugh….