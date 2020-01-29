Evelyn Sharma: Choose a used wedding dress when I get married

Advertisement

Actress Evelyn Sharma says that when she gets married to her lover Tushaan Bhindi, she will choose a used wedding dress. The German-Indian actress Evelyn, who grew up in Frankfurt, spent her whole life browsing through second-hand shops and vintage boutiques.

“I always bought 80 percent of my wardrobe from markets and second-hand shops. Here you can find the coolest things that nobody else has and at the best prices!” She said.

She believes that fashion resale is finally becoming a trend in India. “Thrift stores, garage sales, online reseller programs, you can see them anywhere!” She said.

Evelyn, the founder and CEO of Seams For Dreams, which promotes the reuse, recycling, and upcycling of clothing, claims that she is pleased that the organization’s hard work over five years is finally delivering results that raise awareness of Generality sharpen audience.

“In the past, people were very careful when buying second-hand items. For all sorts of reasons. Now people are finally understanding the harmful effects that new clothing has on your own health and that of the planet, compared to clothing that comes in one new life is entering It is not just a question of my cheaper option, it is the new generation of consumers who are simply making informed decisions, “she said.

Will she put on a used wedding dress when she marries her Australian fiance Tushaan Bhindi? She replied, “Definitely.”

