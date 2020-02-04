Euphoria, Zendaya and Jacob Elordi co-stars share a kiss in New York and fans go through rumors of romance

Advertisement

Zendaya and Jacob Elordi made their supporters’ hearts beat faster after the Euphoria co-stars were seen in an intimate gathering in the New York metropolis on February 3rd!

Was it a romantic or platonic kiss? No matter it was Jacob Elordi made Twitter faint after planting a loving kiss on it Zendayas head sitting on a bench in the New York metropolis on February 3rd. It wasn’t the only sweet second caught with a digital camera! The Euphoria co-stars that Nate Jacobs and Rue Bennett play on the HBO show had also been amused while strolling around. Their chemistry was simple, whether it was that of co-workers or lovers, or not. Although the employees made sure that this closeness is rooted in a family relationship, the supporters had already announced the concept of 23-year-old Zendaya and 22-year-old Jakob as lovers!

“Wait, zendaya and jacob elordi, quietly, such a sizzling couple …”, one fan tweeted while another wrote: A third fan, known as the dizzy, seems to be standing on Jacob’s and Zendaya’s face and chirping: “Zendaya and Jacob Elordi look so damn happy – they’re so cute.”

Despite the assumptions made about Jacob and Zendaya’s relationship label, Zendaya called her “greatest buddy” – no friend – only 4 days earlier than this kiss! Zendaya unveiled this label while handing Jacob the Rising Star Award for the American Australian Affiliation Arts Awards in NYC on January 30. Jacob also considered during an interview with GQ Australia in November 2019 that his co-star is a “sister”. “She’s a huge fool to work with. She is an incredible artist and a really caring person for all of us. However, we are all actually closed, ”Jacob instructed the diary about his friendships with his Euphoria castmates. “Maybe there isn’t a weak hyperlink in this presence. We spent a lot of time together and everyone just seems so cool to work with him. “

Oh! Jacob Elordi kisses Zendaya on February 3, 2020 in the New York metropolis. (BACKGRID) Jacob Elordi has Zendaya collapse on February 3, 2020 at her meeting point in the New York metropolis. (BACK GRID)

Granted, this is not the primary time that Jacob and Zendaya receive followers who talk about the actual state of their relationship. Jacob was also noticed on Zendaya’s trip to Athens in August 2019, even though they weren’t alone.