Euphoria end date: HBO boss admits that high school drama is temporary

Euphoria cannot end endlessly. Damn it, most likely it can’t be completed over several seasons.

“Right, [the characters] are in high school, so there are only as many seasons as possible,” says HBO President Casey Bloys TVLine of the cross-border breakout teen drama, which has only recently been extended for a second season has been. “There is a time limit.”

That said, Bloys claims that he and sequencer Sam Levinson haven’t set an end date in stone. “We will watch [Sam’s] notice of this,” he says. “There is no fixed plan. However, I don’t think you need 30-year-olds to have fun [students]. “

When Francesca Orsi, EVP of Programming at HBO, renewed the gift for season two, she ushered in the “incredible world” that Levinson created, including: “We are so grateful that he has HBO as the house for this groundbreaking sequence selected. We are committed to accompanying these advanced characters on their travels through the difficult world they live in. “

Euphoria debuts on Sunday evening in the time slot after Massive Little Lies and offers an unwavering glimpse into the lives of teenagers with an abundance of sexual intercourse, medication and violence.

Euphoria is ready for season one this Sunday.