Euan McColm: Tory's slap on the wrist proves that justice can go amok

His defense was familiar.

Challenging his decision to appear alongside extreme right-wing political figures at a conference in Italy, Conservative MP Daniel Kawczynski explained that it was “just common sense” to talk to politicians who were either leading their country or taking over power the coming years .

It was an argument reminiscent of Labor couriers from leader Jeremy Corbyn’s associations with Irish republican extremists. They also spoke about the need for politicians to contact others. Corbyn – whose sympathies for the IRA mission have been well documented – could justify dealing with people who support murderous bombing because he did so in his capacity as statesman.

But Corbyn is not a statesman. Nor is Kawczynski, whose explanation for his appearance on the same platform as the extreme right-wing Hungarian prime minister Viktor Orban and the Italian nationalist Matteo Salvini did not make a big impression on the Tory.

Kawczynski – a backbencher – was rebuked by his party last week, received a formal warning of his presence at the Italian conference which, he was told, was not acceptable.

The conservative party has put a lot of energy into launching legitimate attacks on the Labor leader’s associations with anti-Semites. We have heard demands for dismissal from the Labor, redundancies and disciplinary hearings of righteous indignant Tories.

But if you are a Tory member of parliament and you hang around and give credibility to anti-Semites and racists, a slap on the wrist seems sufficient to remind you that better is expected.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson, by not ensuring the right action against Kawczynski, missed an opportunity to keep the rights of his party under control. He was perhaps dependent on the wing nuts of his party’s nationalist law for the support needed to become prime minister, but now Johnson should not show them any love at all.

Even when he had thrown his fate into the Eurosceptic right wing of the Tory party, Johnson said he wanted to lead as a moderate curator of one country. The prime minister’s spinners painted a picture of a politician whose instincts had to be centered. As soon as the Brexit was ready (whatever that means), Johnson would find a path through the middle of the road.

Kawczynski has never made the slightest pretension that he is anything but a non-constructed right winger. Born in Poland and then raised in the UK from the age of six, he has become the archetypal Little Englander, an island nationalist.

You may recall that during Johnson’s failed attempts to get his Brexit deal through the lower house last year, Kawczynski boasted that he had asked the Polish government to veto any request from the UK to the EU for a further delay at Brexit.

This – a shameless attempt to obstruct a foreign power in UK domestic politics – marked him as the kind of obsessive person who dragged the Tory party and much of the UK into populist law.

Kawczynski and his fellow travelers in the conservative party have the right to feel encouraged by recent events. After all, they are on the side that is currently winning a cultural war between insular, protectionist nationalism and the desire to make contact and collaborate with others across Europe.

But Johnson, the Prime Minister’s chums say, is not forged in the same form as his most fiercely Eurosceptic MPs. If this is really the case, the prime minister has nothing to gain by indulging in the worst excesses of members of that faction.

Last week a Johnson-supporting Tory MP told me that Johnson wants to be loved by everyone, but his tragedy is that he wants to be loved most by those who now feel disdain for him.

“It suited Boris to stand up with the right of the party when he pitched to become a leader,” he said, “but he would rather be seen as a moderate than as the champion of people thinking about hanging around conferences with antisemites and other bigots. is a good idea. “

The last few years have been especially difficult for British Jews. Jeremy Corby’s PvdA leadership drew the support of a significant number of cranks whose worldview is terribly disrupted by their belief in conspiracies in which “Zionists” control our media and politics.

Corbyn’s repeated failures to recognize the magnitude of the problems not only cost the party votes, it damaged the reputation to such an extent that previously loyal voters could not return themselves to the party they had supported in some cases for decades.

Tory words of help to Jewish voters are seriously undermined by the prime minister’s failure to make an example of Kawczynski.

Why would anyone believe that the conservative party is more hospitable than the Jews to the Jews, while its MPs can share platforms with anti-Semites without risking more than a tap on the knuckles?

Marie van der Zyl, Chairman of the Council of Representatives of British Jews, points out that the defense of Kawczynski – that it makes sense to speak to parties and politicians in power – is a misleading one. Finally, she reminds us that the Member of Parliament for Shrewsbury and Atcham is not a government representative.

The Tories were very happy to listen to the Board of Deputies when that body attacked Corby’s Labor Party.

And Johnson was more than happy to accept the approval of the council when, after becoming prime minister last year, he described his long and positive relationship with him.

British Jews have been let down by Labor and earn better from the Conservative Party.

Marie van der Zyl says that the failure of the Tories to discipline Kawczynski entails the risk that the party will share his views on dealing with people like Orban and Salvini.

I am obliged to say that all of us, Jewish or not, have the right to think that the party’s weaker response to the provocation of Daniel Kawczynski means that the problem of anti-Semitism is not taken more seriously than the work of Jeremy Corbyn .