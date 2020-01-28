Euan McColm: SNP no longer has the reputation of safe hands under control

Advertisement

Euan McColm writes that the SNP can no longer divert voters’ attention from the healthcare crisis with a fantasy referendum

What fashion is all the rage these days. All political parties are there.

Faced with evidence of his party’s failure, the modern politician will immediately want to know why the media doesn’t use the same amount of energy to expose his opponents’ horrific behavior.

When a case of anti-Semitism surfaced in the Labor Party, elected members and activists asked why we hadn’t heard of Islamophobia among the conservatives.

Why should you fight back when it is so much easier to point to the other and insist: “He is just as bad.”

In politics, business is fueled by the proponents’ willingness to believe that dark powers – the mainstream media, the “establishment” – are fighting against their party. For example, any criticism of the SNP’s records should be viewed as a distraction from the actual story that other parties’ records are.

Even if the opponents of the nationalists spread the news for unfortunate reasons, the committed SNP advocate will demand on social media that we imagine how much more damage the report would have done if it had affected their party.

The Scottish NHS is currently in a phase that we should consider a crisis. Two thirds of the health authorities were involved in special measures because of concerns about patient care. There are serious and legitimate concerns about the newest state of Glasgow, Queen Elizabeth University Hospital, after patient deaths have been linked to water supply. And a personnel crisis puts unbearable pressure on doctors and nurses who simply cannot keep the promises of waiting times made by the Scottish government.

“But what about the NHS in England?” Asks the loyal SNP foot soldier.

I think that particular line of washing has now taken its course.

Almost 13 years after Holyrood came to power, the SNP can no longer blame any problem within the NHS for any other party. This is on the SNP and the SNP alone.

Health Minister Jeane Freeman escalated the special measures in NHS Greater Glasgow and Clyde at the highest level on Friday. At least, Freeman supporters say, she takes action. At least she’s doing something about the problem.

Would you be so generous if Scottish Labor or the Tories were currently responsible for the Scottish NHS? No of course not. If another party is currently abusing health care like the SNP, nationalists would be performatively angry.

Before the 2007 Holyrood election, the SNP spent a lot of time discussing the case that it can only be assumed that the NHS is safe and supported. Labor could have set up the health service, but if you wanted to ensure its survival, you had to hire the SNP.

As Minister of Health in the early years of the SNP government, Nicola Sturgeon introduced important guidelines, such as the abolition of prescription fees and the introduction of free parking in hospitals, with considerable excitement.

There were certainly attention-grabbing guidelines, but there is a difference between good guidelines and simple guidelines. These handouts fall into the latter category.

If there is evidence that the NHS is now offering improved quality of service since it began prescribing free recipes to wealthy middle-class Scots, I have yet to see it.

During the 2014 referendum campaign – and during the subsequent elections – the SNP positioned itself as the NHS protector against the misery of privatization. In 2014, Sturgeon and her compatriot Patrick Harvie from the Greens said that only one vote in favor could save the healthcare system.

That was stupid. Holyrood is fully responsible for operating the NHS. When there was big business between the private sector and the NHS after the referendum, the SNP commissioned the storage of private medical records.

There is a very good reason why the SNP has put so much effort into styling the NHS party: healthcare is important to voters. The December general election could have been seen by many as a Brexit election, but the poll found that the NHS was a more important issue for voters than Britain’s exit from the EU.

Despite all radical agendas, the SNP was remarkably reserved in its power. Ministers who focus on the constitutional issue shy away from implementing reforms – which can be a risky game – in the event that plans fail and the case of independence suffers collateral damage.

This may have been sustainable for a short time, but almost 13 years after it came to power, the SNP has to start making some potentially confusing decisions about healthcare.

When the SNP convinced a significant number of Scottish voters that Labor could no longer be trusted to take care of the NHS, the political game changed. If voters hadn’t believed that nationalists could be trusted to care for health, they wouldn’t have put them in power.

The same complacency that Labor took for granted in Scotland now lives in the SNP. And the NHS is just one area in which the nationalists are not involved. A similar lack of leadership in education means that literacy and math standards are extremely low among Scottish children.

Sturgeon does not appear to be able to discuss anything other than a second independence referendum these days, although he is not authorized to hold such a vote.

Maybe that’s not so surprising. Because when it comes to the domestic political agenda, the SNP has nothing to do. It’s much easier to run a fantasy referendum than to tackle complex political failings.

The SNP should be careful. When voters were convinced that the NHS was not safe in Labor’s hands, they turned away from the party in droves.

The nationalists could face the same fate if they did not get a grip on healthcare.

