EU vessels will no longer have automatic access to UK fishing waters | Business

Advertisement

The automatic right of EU vessels to fish in British waters, in accordance with the EU’s Common Fisheries Policy, is due to end under the Fisheries Bill presented to Parliament today.

There will also be measures to ensure sustainable and climate-smart fishing in British waters, added since the last version of the bill which had to be scrapped. This is in line with the government’s environmental commitments and the provisions to provide financial support to fishing communities.

But activists said the bill failed to honor ministers’ commitments to protect dwindling fish stocks and contained too many loopholes.

Advertisement

Access to British waters is likely to be a key negotiating key in negotiations with the EU on a new trade agreement. Several European politicians and officials have made it clear that, in their view, British access to lucrative EU financial services markets should depend on maintaining access by European fishing fleets to British waters.

The UK’s fishing fleet employs around 11,000 people and contributes less than £ 1 billion to the national economy. However, fishing became a major problem during the referendum campaign. Owing to concessions granted by successive British governments since the 1970s, EU member states catch a much larger proportion of the fish in British waters than the national fleet.

Theresa Villiers, Secretary of the Environment, said, “This new bill takes back control of our waters, allowing the UK to create a sustainable and profitable fishing industry for our coastal communities, while ensuring health long-term British fisheries. Leaving the failure of EU common fisheries policies is one of the most important benefits of Brexit. This means that we can create a fairer system. “

Barrie Deas, Director General of the National Federation of Fishermen’s Organizations, said: “New provisions in the bill will mean that the UK will take into account the effects of climate change on its fisheries, with a new goal from us orient towards the fishing climate. “

Activists are concerned, however, that ministers are seeking to weaken government commitments to sustainable fishing. They called for clarity on whether larger quotas would be allocated to small boats, which are more durable than large trawlers, and asked the government to introduce cameras on the vessels to ensure that sustainable practices were followed, such as controlling the launching of ships. fish.

Patrick Killoran of Greener UK said: “This [bill] will only work if the government fills the gaps in the latest bill which allowed ministers to exceed fishing limits. The focus we can expect on rights and access in the coming months must be complemented by more detail on how the government will actually ensure sustainable fishing. “

Sarah Denman, UK environmental lawyer at ClientEarth, said: “The bill falls far short of the government’s promise of the election manifesto to ensure sustainable fishing. A clear requirement to set sustainable fishing limits is vital to protect fish populations and work towards ocean recovery, but this does not appear in the bill [and] the key conservation measures to save species overexploited will be removed once the UK leaves the EU and will not do so. be replaced in the bill. “

She said negotiations with the EU would be “an important test to see if the government is serious about the sustainable management of our fisheries for the benefit of the marine environment and coastal communities”.

.

Advertisement