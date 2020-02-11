EU 'surprised' by Boris Johnson's commitment to UK to look more like Australia Latest Brexit news and top stories

Advertisement

EU President Ursula von der Leyen. Image: Stefan Rousseau / PA Wire.

EU leaders have been left ‘surprised’ by Boris Johnson’s commitment to the UK to have an Australian-style relationship with the EU without a formal trade agreement.

Advertisement

Email this article to a friend

You must be logged in to send a link to this page.

]]>

Become a supporter

The New European is proud of its journalism and we hope you are proud of it too. If you value what we do, you can help us by contributing to the costs of our journalism

<noscript><iframe id="button-frame" name="button-frame" scrolling="no" src="https://dashboard.presspatron.com/websites/110/get_button?origin=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.theneweuropean.co.uk" style="width: 180px; height: 34px; border: none;"></noscript>

In a speech setting out the negotiating objectives of the UK, Johnson said the question was whether to seek a Canadian-style deal or an Australian-style relationship, “and I have no doubt that the UK will prosper in both cases” .

Ursula von der Leyen, President of the European Commission, pointed out that even Australia wants a better trade relationship with the bloc than the current one.

She said that the UK and the EU must be “much more ambitious” to reach a full trade agreement.

But speaking in the European parliament, Von der Leyen said that both models failed in an agreement that would meet the objectives of allowing trade without tariffs and quotas.

That objective, set out in the political declaration, requires a “level playing field” where both parties ensure “fair competition and the protection of social, environmental and consumer standards”.

“We are ready to discuss all the different models of trade agreements. But all of these models, whatever you choose, have one thing in common – they come not only with rights, but also with obligations for both parties.”

The deal in Canada eliminates most, but not all, rates and quotas and “we still have our standards that must be respected,” she said.

Von der Leyen added: “Frankly, I was a little surprised to hear the UK Prime Minister talk about the Australian model.

“Australia is without a doubt a strong and like-minded partner. But the European Union has no trade agreement with Australia.

“We are currently trading under WTO conditions and, if this is the British choice, well, we are fine with that, without a doubt.”

But the EU tried to conclude a trade agreement with Australia to put an end to the current situation.

“Of course the UK can decide to settle for less, but I personally believe we should be much more ambitious,” she said.

]]>

Become a supporter

The New European is proud of its journalism and we hope you are proud of it too. We believe that our vote is important both to represent the pro-EU perspective and to rebalance the extreme right-wing extremities of much of the British national press. If you value what we do, you can help us by contributing to the costs of our journalism.

Become a supporter

]]>

. [TagsToTranslate] General