An alleged Tory MP’s claim that EU rules prevent Stilton from being made in the eponymous village of Cambridgeshire has been rubbed in by food designation officials.

Shailesh Vara, MP for North West Cambridgeshire, said to Parliament: “I am proud that the village of Stilton is in my constituency, but despite a local historian who finds evidence that Stilton cheese was originally made in the village, EU rules have and bureaucracy the cheese is made locally. “

It is not EU legislation, it is English legislation

Matthew O’Callaghan, president of the UK Protected Food Names Association, said that English law means that cheese can only be produced in Leicestershire, Nottinghamshire and Derbyshire.

“It is not actually the EU legislation that protects Stilton, it is English law, and it was the High Court of England in 1996 that decided that Stilton cheese originated in and around the Melton Mowbray area,” said he the BBC.

“It was the decision of the High Court that limited production to Leicestershire, Nottinghamshire and Derbyshire.

“It is important because Stilton has a history and heritage and the dairy factories that have been making this cheese for 250 years … have the knowledge and links to the landscape.”

Historical village of Stilton

Mr Vara said on his website that he is campaigning for the “historic village of Stilton to be able to produce the world-famous cheese of his namesake in the village itself”.

He added that making cheese “can have enormous benefits for the village of Stilton and the surrounding areas, both in terms of jobs and tourism”.

