82 free ports or free zones are trapped in Brussels after it was determined that their special customs and tariff status has helped finance terrorism, money laundering and organized crime.

A few weeks before the UK government launched a consultation on the creation of up to 10 free ports in the UK after Brexit, the European Commission introduced a number of new rules.

Authorities across the EU have been required to take additional action since January 10 to identify and report suspicious activity in ports and zones due to the “high incidence of corruption, tax evasion and crime”.

The EU executive has announced it will re-examine the problem next year as these ports are popular with wealthy individuals and criminal organizations trying to circumvent the recent crackdown on banking secrecy.

Free ports or free trade zones are a kind of special economic zone (SEZ) in which the business and trade laws differ from those in the rest of the country. Goods can be landed, stored, handled, manufactured or reconfigured and re-exported duty-free.

Rishi Sunak, chief secretary of the UK Treasury, incorrectly claimed on Monday that “the EU is pretty much the only place in the world that doesn’t use free ports.”

In reality, the EU Customs Code provides for free ports or zones. The Isle of Man, a British crown dependency that is neither part of the EU nor Great Britain, operates a free port. The British government has announced that it will open the first in the UK by 2021.

In July, the Commission found that free ports, which are popular for storing art, precious stones, antiques, gold and wine as an alternative to cash, are an emerging threat in several ways.

The ports are intended to enable counterfeiters to land consignments, manipulate loads or associated papers and export the products again without any customs intervention, disguising the true origin and nature of the goods and the identity of the original supplier. The Commission said they were also used for drug trafficking, illegal ivory trafficking, human smuggling, VAT fraud, corruption and money laundering.

“Criminal transactions remain the key to money laundering,” the report said. “Free ports are seen as institutions that protect their customers’ identities and finances, as private banks used to do.”

As an example of the shameful activities that take place in such places, the Commission found that the Swiss authorities seized cultural goods from Syria, Libya and Yemen that were stored in the Geneva free ports in December 2016.

“The looters brought the confiscated items to Switzerland via Qatar,” the EU report said. “Three of the pieces came from the ancient city of Palmyra, a UNESCO World Heritage Site that was systematically destroyed by jihadists (Islamic State) who conquered it in May 2015.”

“Free ports are good for secrecy,” added the report. “With their preferential treatment, they resemble offshore financial centers, offer a high level of security and discretion, and enable transactions without attracting the attention of the supervisory authorities or the direct tax authorities.”

The UK government has argued that the proposed new zones could bring thousands of new jobs and significant investments, but the trade experts’ conclusions have been mixed.

A report by the UK’s Trade Policy Observatory indicated that the benefits were “tiny”, while the Mace group argued that free ports could create 150,000 new jobs and add £ 9 billion a year to the UK economy.

A European Parliament report last year found that growing demand for free ports is partly due to global action against tax evasion.

The 2014 U.S. Foreign Account Tax Compliance Act and OECD Common Reporting Standard (CRS) make it difficult for individuals to avoid taxing bank account proceeds.