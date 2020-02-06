Ethan Hawke Stars in Hamilton Leithauser Song Teaser: Watch

Advertisement

The last time Hamilton Leithauser released an album was in September 2016 – I had a dream that you were mine, his team with Rostam. He has appeared here and there since then and was most recently on stage with Lana Del Rey to report on Bob Dylan. There was a collaboration with Angel Olsen and some other covers along the way. But since this week Leithauser has been making new music on socials and promising an upcoming single “Here They Come” and a new album.

Although the song has not yet fully arrived today, Leithauser has released a teaser video. Billed as “Episode One”, it shows Leithauser walking down a street in Harlem and describing “Here They Come” in a voice-over. He explains that his new songs are all character sketches of real people. “Here They Come” is about a friend, “who always runs away from his problems.” seek the advice of a friend.

The friend, it turns out, is Ethan Hawke, who is impatiently waiting for Leithauser at Café Carlyle (where Leithauser recently had a series of residency shows). Hawke seems a bit annoyed when Leithauser shows up, and it only gets worse for Leithauser when Hawke fidgets with a little “Here They Come” and then has a … strong reaction. Maybe he’s the friend the song is about? You can see the video and hear a little bit of the new song below.

Hopefully “Episode Two” is going a little better for Mr. Leithauser.