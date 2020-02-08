Espenido shipped from Bacolod

Advertisement

BACOLOD CITY, Philippines – The controversial police officer, Lieutenant Colonel Jovie Espenido, was shipped from this city. (READ: High quality goal, 2 others slide past Espenido’s drug bust)

This happened after he was exonerated by the Philippine National Police (PNP) with effect from February 5.

He is transferred to the Chief PNP’s office at Camp Crame in Quezon City.

The special order was signed by Maj. Gen. Reynaldo Biay, PNP Director of Personnel and File Management, and Maj. Gen. Hawthorne Binag, Acting PNP Director of the Directorate.

Lieutenant Colonel Joem Malong, an information officer at the Regional Police Office in Western Visayas, Iloilo, said they received the order on Friday, February 7th.

She said she didn’t know the reason for Espenido’s relief.

In addition to Espenido, 14 other police officers with the rank of lieutenant colonel were relieved.

Espenido was deployed to this city in October 2019 as deputy head of operations and head of the city’s drug enforcement unit. President Rodrigo Duterte had instructed him to go amok here.

Espenido made headlines after the death of Albuera, Leyte Mayor Rolando Espinosa, who was killed during a detention warrant at the detention center, and Reynaldo Parojinog, Mayor of Ozamiz, during a raid. Both were linked to the illegal drug trade.

The day before the PRO-Western Visayas Espenidos received an order to help, he led a drug explosion in Barangay Banago, but the three suspects, including a high-level target, fled after spotting police officers in the area.

Espenido, expressing his disappointment, said this was the first time that he had not arrested the target during a police operation. He also vowed that he would pursue the goal, which was only identified as a pseudonym Japoy. – Rappler.com