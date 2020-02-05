Erykah Badu releases perfume that smells like her vagina

Advertisement

Forget floral or citrus notes, the smell of 2020 is apparently … the vagina. Gwyneth Paltrow’s infamous goop candle came first; Now Erykah Badu is in the process of bringing out a fragrance that smells just like her, um, in the lower regions.

The Grammy-winning artist recently announced the new product – officially called Badus Pussy – in an interview with 10 magazines, Okayplayer emphasizes. According to Badu, the perfume should be an “olfactory homage” to their own “superpower”.

Advertisement

“There is an urban legend that my pussy changes men,” said Badu to 10. “The men I fall in love with and I fall in love change work and life.”

Curious how Badus pussy smells like Badus pussy? Look no further than a very special and personal ingredient: the ashes of Badus’ self-burned underwear.

“I took a lot of pairs of my underpants, cut them into small pieces and burned them,” says Badu, who also announced that she hadn’t worn underwear for a while and therefore had a lot to do with perfume making.

Badu’s fragrance should be available through their online shop, the Badu World Market, which starts on February 20 (yes, unfortunately not in time for Valentine’s Day).

For fans who just want to see Badu live (and not necessarily smell it), she’ll have a number of tour dates in the coming months, including the New Orleans Jazz and Heritage Festival. Grab your concert tickets here.