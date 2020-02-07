Advertisement

Erika Jayne described the alleged “affair” between Denise Richards and Brandi Glanville while looking at “The Wendy Williams Present” on February 7th. The “RHOBH” star admitted that there are two pages to each story and the followers will see each in season 10!

“Let me say this here, two pages on each story. Viewers can hear and see both sides,” Erika instructed Wendy Williams about the 10th season of the present, which should premiere for a while this spring. “I got my opinion based mostly on what I saw, but I’ll keep it to myself,” she admitted. “However, I have the feeling that it makes for a really attention-grabbing season and a really attention-grabbing season, dynamic within the group. The special thing is that Denise belongs to us in the group,” she explained, which attracted attention because Rumors were circulating about Denise struggling with the fake.

It was just the last month that a rumor surfaced that Denise and Brandi were continuing an affair with each other while filming the tenth season of The Actual Housewives of Beverly Hills. – One thing denied Denise’s representative. Brandi, a former full-time employee in the present, will return as a buddy in the new season.

While Denise was hiding in the back and forth, Brandi did the other one. She seemed to be spreading the rumors in a recent tweet after Denise confirmed that she would not leave RHOBH on Twitter.

“Any good days for me for #rhobh?!? And no … I didn’t give up 💎 “Denise tweeted on January 29th, which led to Brandi’s now deleted answer on February 3rd. I can still eat pudding. ‘ “