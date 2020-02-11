Erik Bottcher, top advisor to Corey Johnson, chair of the NYC Council, is running for his seat

Advertisement

Erik Bottcher, chief of staff of Corey Johnson, spokesman for the New York City Council, announced on Monday that he was running for Johnson City Council in 2021. Johnson’s district spans much of Manhattan’s west side, including Chelsea, Hell’s Kitchen, the theater district and historic Greenwich Village. Johnson, who is expiring, is considered a top mayor who is confident.

A profile in THE CITY describes Bottcher’s rise from a suicidal gay teenage boy from a small town in Adirondacks to a real estate agent and volunteer with LGBTQ groups in town such as Gay Men’s Health Crisis (GMHC) to an LGBT liaison officer for Governor Andrew Cuomo. Bottcher has been Johnson’s chief of staff since 2015.

Johnson told THE CITY: “He is 100% supportive of the Bottcher Council candidacy and calls Bottcher his” point of contact “for initiatives to prevent Hartley House, a long-term nonprofit, from losing its Hell’s Kitchen location.”

More information about Bottcher can be found in THE CITY.