ER Ejercito’s mother ‘Mommy Monette’ dies at the age of 79

Advertisement

Ramona Telan Pelayo-Ejercito dies after a battle with cancer

Published 10:14 PM, January 28, 2020

Updated 10:14 PM, January 28, 2020

Advertisement

MANILA, Philippines – Ramona Telan Pelayo-Ejercito, known to family and loved ones as “Mama Monette”, died at the age of 79 after fighting cancer on Wednesday, January 22.

Her children, including her son, actor and former Laguna governor ER Ejercito, made the announcement on Tuesday, January 28, the last day of her wake.

A funeral is held on Wednesday, January 29, at 11:00 am, with its cremation in Arlington at 2:00 pm. Her remains are placed next to her deceased husband, actor George Ejercito Estregan, on the Ejercito Mausoleum at the San Juan cemetery.

She is survived by her 4 children, ER, G-Nette, Kurt and Gerald, and 12 grandchildren. – Rappler.com

.

Advertisement