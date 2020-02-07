Equipment introduces a gender fluid collection

Advertisement

Crossing boundaries is an integral part of the equipment. It was in 1976 when the brand opened a salon in Paris, France, offering a selection of women’s fashion that did not have a clear demarcation between masculinity and femininity. The goal was good fashion, regardless of gender, and over the decades the company has built on this reputation and built a loyal following of women who are particularly fond of its elegant, airy button-downs.

Today, equipment goes one step further and launches a completely gender-specific line for the 2020 spring season. To ensure that the company adheres to the protocol, CEO James Miller hired The Phluid Project, a New York-based label that has pioneered the way fashion is marketed to buyers.

“A gender offering is an inherent evolution of the brand – and a testament to its timeless and universal appeal,” Miller said in a statement. “I am very happy to have found such a unique partner as The Phluid Project, who not only accompanies us on this path, but also enables our company to align our values ​​with a movement that is relevant to our industry and the future fashion is fundamental. “

In fact, many designer brands have made great strides in breaking down stereotypes in recent years: silk blouses for men at Gucci, three-piece suits for women at Max Mara, and the same look for both genders at Balenciaga. They also featured women’s looks at Men’s Fashion Week and vice versa. However, the Phluid project completely dispenses with gender-specific pronouns and offers buyers the same styles that can be identified as male, female, a combination of both, or none at all. With the upcoming collection, Equipment follows this example.

courtesy

“Normalizing and celebrating clothing without binary restrictions is recognition of a demographic group that neither lives nor buys within gender boundaries,” said Rob Smith, founder and CEO of The Phluid Project, in the same statement. “Equipment is a cult French brand whose aesthetics are classic, timeless and reminiscent of an androgynous style that the French do so well. By working with The Phluid Project, the world’s first gender-free retailer, as a strategic partner, Equipment gains insight into and is informed about the target group of non-binary and transdemographic markets. “

Equipment created a range of shirts – from polka-dot and floral silk tops to dark blue and black cotton tops – and free pants inspired by the brand’s archives. The silhouettes are cut loose and smooth and fit a variety of body types. And since Smith and his team have steered the collection in the right direction, there are countless self-identifiers.

The Gender Fluid Collection by Equipment

Short sleeve original Cuban shirt