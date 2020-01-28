Advertisement

The Delhi subway has announced that trains will be restricted on the yellow line tomorrow morning, January 29, 2020, during the beating retreat ceremony. The entrance and exit gates of Udyog Bhawan and the Central Secretariat will be closed for a few hours tomorrow. However, the exchange option will be available in the central secretariat. Both stations are located on the busy yellow line of the Delhi subway, which runs from Huda city center to Samaypur Badli.

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) said in a press release that “subways at two yellow line stations (Samaypur Badli to HUDA city center) from 2:00 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. and the Central Secretariat from 4:00 p.m. will not be available until 4:00 p.m. 6.30pm. “

Boarding and alighting at the Central Secretariat underground station is only permitted from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. from Gate 1, while the rest of the gates remain closed during this time, the DMRC said.

During this period, however, it is permitted to change the yellow line to the purple line (Kashmere Gate to Raja Nahar Singh) and vice versa at the Central Secretariat subway station.

Normal connections at the Udyog Bhawan and Central Secretariat subway stations will be restored at 6:30 p.m.

The yellow line of the Delhi subway is one of the busiest lines that brings thousands of passengers from Delhi to the neighboring Gurgaon in Haryana. The route measures almost 49 km and has a total of 37 stations. It connects Samaypur Badli in North Delhi with the city center of HUDA in Gurugram. The route connects prominent areas such as Delhi University, New Delhi and Old Delhi train stations, Connaught Place, INA Market, AIIMS and Hauz Khas, to name just a few.

