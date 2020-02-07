Enrique Razon wants more shares in Manila Water

Advertisement

Enrique Razon’s Prime Metroline Holdings intends to make a mandatory offer for the Manila Water shares at an offer price of 13 pesetas per share

MANILA, Philippines – Billionaire Enrique Razon wants to receive the rest of Manila Water’s shares as the competitive company absorbs more of President Rodrigo Dutertes’ curses and renegotiates its contract with the government.

In a notice to the Philippine Stock Exchange on Friday, February 7, Manila Water said it had received a letter from Razon’s Prime Metroline Holdings and intended to make a mandatory offer for the P13 shares at P13 each.

As of Friday, 12:00 p.m., Manila Water stocks traded against P14 on the local stock exchange, which means that Razon’s offer is slightly lower. However, the offer is higher than the prices in the last few days with only P9 to P10.

The shares fell 9% after the takeover bid was announced.

On Monday, Razon acquired 25% of Ayala’s common stock and received 51% of the voting rights on Thursday. Ayala continues to hold a majority of Manila Water’s share capital at 38.6%, but has only 31.6% of the voting rights. Simply put, Ayala will maintain its commercial interest, but Razon will have a greater say in structure and operations.

The Justice Department previously said that Razon, who is entering Manila Water, will not stop reviewing the concession agreement.

The contract review took place after Manila Water won 7.4 billion pesetas arbitration over water fees. The company initially sought a “middle ground,” but later stopped requesting payments from the government when Duterte threatened not to recognize his contract extension and effectively end the deal by 2022.

Manny V. Pangilinans Maynilad, the other water beneficiary in Metro Manila, also won an arbitration and faced the same threats from Duterte. – Rappler.com