Caucus attendees will register in Des Moines, Iowa on February 3, 2020. (Brian Snyder / Reuters)

National Democratic Committee chairman Tom Perez asked the Iowa Democratic Party on Thursday to re-analyze the results immediately after problems in the results reporting process arose.

“Enough is enough. Given the problems encountered in implementing the delegates’ selection plan and to ensure public confidence in the results, I ask the Iowa Democratic Party to start a new campaign immediately” Perez wrote on Twitter.

It was not immediately clear what processes a Recanvass would entail.

On Thursday the New York Times reported that it found certain inconsistencies in the results of the caucus. The paper found over 100 constituencies for which the results contained errors or inconsistencies that would have been impossible under the Iowa Caucus rules. Iowa has a total of 1,681 districts.

The paper saw no evidence that the inconsistencies were the result of prejudice against a particular candidate.

The publication of the final results of the Iowa Caucus was significantly delayed after the Iowa Democrats’ app for reporting results had system-related defects. By Thursday afternoon, 97 percent of the results had been reported, showing a virtual connection between South Bend, Indian Mayor Pete Buttigieg and Senator Bernie Sanders (D., Vt.).

Zachary Evans is a news writer for National Review Online. He is a veteran of the Israeli armed forces and a trained violist.