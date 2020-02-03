Engagement photo of Jason Segel

Advertisement

A younger Pennsylvania couple is determined to make an unforgettable occasion in their lives more memorable by getting a well-known actor to take their engagement photo.

Navy Navy Megan Monaco [33] and Joe Fetrow [38] took engagement photos at popular Philadelphia sites last weekend.

At the Philadelphia Museum of Artwork, known in the film history because Rocky Balboa, the real boxer, went all these steps up, Megan watched Jason Segel walk past him.

Advertisement

After a conversation, the city actor who recorded a television collection had to play a component, FOX 29 Philadelphia reported.

“Keep up with what you’re doing and I’ll just hop in!” Sail informed her.

He threw himself between them to take a picture of her.

“Assembly Jason Segel was a pretty good bonus that helped make those memories a little more special,” wrote Eric Talerico, chief photographer at Twisted Oaks Studio, who shot the engagement pictures.

The couple, who are expected to marry in the outdated mill in Rosental in July, said they intended to use the photo with the Save the Dates photo bombs.