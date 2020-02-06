Endangered Gray Wolf Found Dead in Northern California

Advertisement

An endangered gray wolf that has wandered thousands of miles across northern California has died, the California Department of Fisheries and Wildlife said Thursday.

OR-54, a 3 to 4 year old woman, was found dead in Shasta County on Wednesday, the agency said in a statement.

It was not yet clear whether the animal died from an accident, natural causes or was killed.

Another collared wolf, OR-59, was found slaughtered in northern California. This murder is not resolved.

It is illegal to take, shoot, injure or kill gray wolves, with federal sanctions of up to one year in prison and a fine of $ 100,000.

According to the nonprofit Center for Biological Diversity, less than a dozen wolves live in the state.

The species was eradicated in California at the beginning of the last century because of its perceived threat to livestock. An Oregon wolf nicknamed OR-7 arrived in 2011, becoming the first confirmed in the California wilderness in 90 years.

OR-7 then returned to Oregon and started what is known as the Rogue Pack. OR-54 was born in this pack. She was trapped and received a radio collar before traveling to California in 2018.

Although she made two trips to Oregon and one short trip to Nevada, OR-54 spent much of her time in northeast California. According to a state report on wildlife last year, the OR-54 traveled at least 8,712 miles at an average of 13 miles per day, mainly traveling the counties of Butte, Lassen, Modoc, Nevada, Plumas , Shasta, Sierra, Siskiyou and Tehama.

The reappearance of wolves in the state has angered ranchers, who say wolves have hunted their cattle on public or private land. OR-54 was suspected of having killed several calves last year in Plumas County.

“This is a tragic development for the early stages of wolf recovery in California,” said Amaroq Weiss, a west coast wolf advocate at the Center for Biological Diversity. “Like his father, the famous OR-7 wolf who came to California years ago, OR-54 was a beacon of hope that showed that wolves can come back and flourish here. His death is devastating, whatever the cause. “