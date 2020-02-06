Advertisement

Bollywood star Emraan Hashmi says he can never stop imagining what a Bollywood hero should be like, even though he’s trying to find a balance for his audience. The actor said his audience was divided into two segments, one that should be experimented with and the other that loved him in his comfort zone.

Hashmi, who has shown popular films like “Murder” and “Jannat”, “Once Upon a Time in Mumbai” and later in nervous films like “Shanghai” and “Ghanchakkar”, said it was a struggle The Balancing Act. “It’s a struggle to balance the audience. They always want to see you in one thing and when you come out a lot of people are upset about it. This applies to our audience, not the international audience,” said Emraan to PTI.

The actor said there are some “ideas” of what a leading man in India should or shouldn’t do. “At the end of ‘Ghanchakkar’ when I was beaten up, the audience was angry, many distributors said why are you doing this? I was honest with the character. But that’s the way Indian films are. They want to.” Watch the hero do certain stereotypical things. Be the hero who keeps doing that. I find that exhausting. That’s why I said goodbye. “, he added.

When Hashmi looks back on his career, he realizes that he has made many films that he would not see as a viewer. “My range of films I watched was not nearly the same as the ones I saw, so it was difficult to identify with some films, but I took it upon myself to be honest with the material got to.”

The 40-year-old actor said it was also difficult to stand out from his image. “At the beginning of your career, you are unable to choose films. The films choose you. If they are successful, they have to be done to death. This is how trading works, they see a safety net, a cash flow. Sometimes you play it little by little you want to get out of this trap after some success, but they don’t want you to get out of the trap, they want you to bring it with you moolah with it, “he said.

The actor will next be seen in Sanjay Gupta’s “Mumbai Saga” and “Chehre”, which also features Amitabh Bachchan.

